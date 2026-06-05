Badshah Reflects On 20-Year Journey In Music Industry: 'One Day, I'll Tell You What I Gained And Lost'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS Rapper-singer Badshah on June 5, shared umpteen number of nostalgic throwback pictures and penned an emotional note as he celebrated two decades in the entertainment industry.

The singer looked back at his remarkable 20-year journey in the music industry.

Taking to his social media account, he shared a series of nostalgic pictures from different stages of his life which was accompanied by a heartfelt note reflecting on the highs, lows, victories and sacrifices that have shaped his career.

The carousel begins with a childhood photograph featuring a young Badshah sitting beside his father. The other pictures offered a glimpse into his teenage and early adulthood years, capturing moments with friends and loved ones.

Celebrating two decades in the industry, Badshah wrote, "20 years in the game.

Ye raste kahan kahan se guzre, kisi din batayenge tumhe

Kaise bator ke rakhe dil ke tukde, kisi din batayenge tumhe

Kya khoya kya paaya, kya kharcha kya kamaaya

Kaun kaun zindagi mein kis cheez ke liye aaya

Wo taare jinki chahat thi wo mile ke nahi

Wo beej jo boye the wo khile ke nahi

Wo pair jo rakhe the zameen par gadaakar

Tufaan aane par wo pair hile ke nahi

Hua kya aur kya nahi kisi din batayenge tumhe

Hum jeete ya nahi kisi din batayenge tumhe."**

(These roads have taken me through countless places; someday I will tell you. Someday I will tell you how I gathered and preserved the broken pieces of my heart. What I lost, what I gained, what I spent and what I earned. Who came into my life and for what reason. Whether I found the stars I longed for. Whether the seeds I planted ever bloomed. Whether the feet I firmly planted on the ground remained steady when storms arrived. Someday I will tell you what happened and what did not. Someday I will tell you whether I truly won or not)

Singer Jubin Nautiyal commented, "Handsome boy. Now long hair plz.”

Born as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Badshah began his musical journey as part of the popular music group Mafia Mundeer alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh, Raftaar and Ikka.

His breakthrough as a solo performer came with chartbusters such as "DJ Waley Babu", and subsequently delivered a string of hits including "Kar Gayi Chull", "Mercy", "Paagal", "Genda Phool", "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai", "Kala Chashma", "Proper Patola", "Tareefan", "Jugnu", "Players".

Apart from playback singing and rapping, Badshah has also appeared as a judge on multiple reality shows and has become one of the most recognizable faces in Indian pop music.

–IANS

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