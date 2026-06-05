Networknewsaudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing The Exploration Of Nanoparticle, Targeted Drug-Delivery Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled“How Advanced Drug Delivery Could Improve Existing Cancer Treatments,” featuring Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit

To read the original editorial, visit:

The challenge of therapeutic delivery remains significant across oncology. Researchers continue to face major obstacles involving drug penetration, tumor targeting, therapeutic resistance and achieving consistent exposure within tumor tissues. Studies indicate that nanoparticle and targeted drug-delivery technologies are increasingly being explored to improve pharmacokinetics, tumor accumulation and therapeutic efficacy in cancer treatment. Additional analysis notes that resistance mechanisms and delivery limitations remain major challenges across modern oncology therapeutics, contributing to continued interest in advanced drug-delivery innovation.

Oncotelic Therapeutics is participating in this evolving landscape through development of Sapu003 and the company's Deciparticle platform. Rather than focusing exclusively on discovering entirely new compounds, the company is exploring how advanced nanotechnology-enabled delivery systems and pharmacokinetic optimization may improve the clinical utility of established therapies. This approach aligns with growing industry recognition that enhancing delivery performance may create meaningful therapeutic and commercial value.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from a robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed more than 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents. The company also leverages its proprietary AI-enabled PDAOAI platform, which supports research, biomarker discovery and regulatory processes through advanced data analysis and knowledge integration.

Beyond its internal programs, Oncotelic licenses and codevelops select drug candidates through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The company currently owns a 45% interest in GMP Bio, a joint venture advancing a complementary pipeline of therapeutic candidates that further strengthens Oncotelic's position in oncology and rare-disease therapeutics.

For further information, please visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...