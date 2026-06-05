MACOM IMS 2026 Product Announcements For Satellite Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOWELL, Mass., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced new additions to its RF and optical portfolio, designed to meet the evolving needs of the satellite communications (SATCOM) industry. These solutions will be demonstrated in MACOM's Booth #17035 at the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS 2026) on June 9 to 11, 2026, in Boston, MA.

High Power L- and S-Band Direct-to-Device (D2D) Transmit/Receive Solution

MACOM will demonstrate a transmit and receive solution tailored for direct-to-device (D2D) SATCOM payloads. The transmit lineup includes a driver amplifier and a power amplifier, designed to deliver up to 1 W average output power, 45 dB gain and over 40% efficiency. On the receive side, low noise amplification and integrated bypass capability help maximize sensitivity while maintaining power efficiency. These solutions leverage MACOM's GaAs and GaN technologies to enable wide bandwidth operation and optimized signal chain performance.

K-/Ka-Band Uplink/Downlink Chain

This demonstration features a novel thermal compensation attenuator with K- and Ka-Band amplifiers supporting a K- and Ka-Band signal chain. Designed to minimize gain variation over temperature, this solution can improve performance consistency in dynamic environments while simplifying overall system design.

W-Band Product Demonstration

This demonstration showcases a 24 dBm power amplifier operating from 80 to 100 GHz and a low noise amplifier operating across 75 to 100 GHz delivering 2.8 dB noise figure with 23 dB gain.

Linearized Q-Band Power Amplifier

MACOM will demonstrate a linearized Q-Band GaN MMIC power amplifier that can significantly improve linear output power and efficiency using advanced analog linearization techniques. This approach supports higher data rates while helping reduce overall power dissipation, addressing the demands of next generation SATCOM.

Free Space Optical (FSO) and RFoF

MACOM will also showcase a range of components supporting both FSO and fiber-based links. Highlights include optical SATCOM transport architectures for ground-to-ground, ground-to-satellite and satellite-to-satellite communications, presented through hardware, components and system diagrams.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for telecommunications, industrial and defense and data center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. To learn more, visit .

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Sr. Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

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