New Festival To Celebrate Anglesey Pilgrimage Route

MENAFN - Pressat) A new festival will give visitors the chance to explore a 57-mile pilgrimage route linking some of Anglesey's most historic churches, ancient monuments and coastal landscapes this summer.

Gŵyl Cybi a Seiriol will be held from 3–5 July, with walks, talks, music and heritage events taking place in churches across the island.

Inspired by the story of the sixth-century saints Cybi and Seiriol, the route stretches from Holyhead to Penmon and passes through some of Anglesey's most important religious, historic and natural landmarks.

Highlights along the route include St Cybi's Church within the Roman fort at Holyhead, the coastline around Rhoscolyn and St Gwenfaen's Well, Wales's last working windmill at Melin Llynon, the 5,000-year-old Lligwy Burial Chamber, the Royal Charter shipwreck memorial near Moelfre, the Iron Age hillfort of Bwrdd Arthur, St Seiriol's Holy Well and Penmon Priory.

The festival programme includes guided pilgrim walks, a cello recital at Penmon, talks on local history and sacred landscapes, a performance exploring the Royal Charter shipwreck, a pilgrimage service and blessing at Penmon, and a Cymanfa Ganu at Holyhead.

According to tradition, Cybi and Seiriol established religious communities at opposite ends of Anglesey. Cybi settled at Holyhead, while Seiriol founded a monastery at Penmon. Legend says the two saints regularly met near the centre of the island for prayer and fellowship.

The story gave rise to the saying that Seiriol was known as "Seiriol Wyn" because he walked facing the morning sun, while Cybi became known as "Cybi Felyn" after walking westward into the evening sun.

Organised by the Diocese of Bangor, the festival aims to introduce more people to Anglesey's churches, landscape and Christian heritage.

Archdeacon of Anglesey John Harvey said: "We're seeing growing interest in pilgrimage across Wales because of programmes like BBC Pilgrimage. People enjoy the chance to walk, discover new places and learn about some of Anglesey's historic churches.

"Many people know Anglesey's coastline, but fewer know the stories of the churches and saints found along the way. The festival is an opportunity to bring those stories to a wider audience.

"This festival is a chance to experience the route through walking, music, history or worship. We hope it will encourage more people to visit the churches and communities that make this route a special pilgrimage experience."

Pilgrims following the route can purchase a passport and collect 11 stamps at churches along the way. The stamp designs were created by pupils from schools near the pilgrimage route and reflect the history and character of the churches and sites they represent.

All events are free, although advance booking is required for most activities. Details can be found on the festival's Eventbrite page.