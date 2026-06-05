MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Telescope Innovations Founder and CTO, Professor Jason Hein, Receives 2026 SCI Canada LeSueur Memorial Award

June 05, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) (" Telescope " or the " Company ") congratulates its Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Professor Jason Hein, on receiving the 2026 SCI Canada LeSueur Memorial Award from the Society of Chemical Industry (" SCI ").







Figure 1. The 2026 LeSeueur Memorial Award Presented to Professor Jason Hein

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Administered by the Society of Chemical Industry, a professional body founded in London in 1881 and incorporated by Royal Charter in 1907, the LeSueur Memorial Award was established in 1955 in honour of Ernest A. LeSueur, a pioneer in Canadian chemical engineering. The award is presented for technical excellence, in either a university or industrial setting in Canada, with a contribution to Canadian industry through chemical creativity and innovation. Past recipients include distinguished leaders from institutions such as the University of British Columbia, the University of Toronto, McMaster University, and the University of Waterloo, as well as senior innovators from organizations including DuPont, Gilead, and Syncrude. The award is presented annually at the SCI Canada Awards Dinner and is among the most respected honours in the Canadian chemical sciences community. Professor Hein, who also serves as Professor of Chemistry at the University of British Columbia, is recognized for his work at the intersection of physical organic chemistry, reaction mechanism, automation, and deployable technology.

The LeSueur Memorial Award follows Professor Hein's receipt of the 2025 R.U. Lemieux Award from the Chemical Institute of Canada, further reflecting the growing recognition of his contributions to chemical research and pharmaceutical manufacturing innovation.

Henry Dubina, Telescope's CEO, commented, "Jason's recognition with the LeSueur Memorial Award is a testament to the caliber of scientific leadership at the heart of Telescope. His ability to bridge fundamental chemistry, AI, and automation is what makes our Self-Driving Lab technology possible. We are proud to have a CTO whose vision continues to earn recognition at this level."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations Corp. is a developer of reaction sampling technology, intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies. The Company builds and deploys enabling technologies including reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit .

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.