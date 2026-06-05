Abacus Global Management Named To TIME's World's Growth Leaders Of 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: ABX), a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, today announced it has been named to TIME's World's Growth Leaders of 2026, a first-of-its-kind global ranking produced in partnership with data analytics firm Statista that identifies the top 1,000 public companies worldwide based on exceptional growth, strong market performance, and stable financials.

The World's Growth Leaders list evaluated thousands of publicly traded companies worldwide, recognizing those that have risen to the top of business on a global stage. Abacus's inclusion reflects the Company's sustained momentum across its integrated platform spanning origination, asset management, and longevity-focused financial solutions.

"Being recognized by TIME among the world's top growth companies is a meaningful milestone for our team and our shareholders. Abacus was built on the belief that longevity data, applied well, can create real value, and this recognition reflects the hard work of everyone across our platform in bringing that vision to life at scale," said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus Global Management.

About the Ranking

TIME's World's Growth Leaders of 2026 is the inaugural edition of a new ranking produced in collaboration with Statista, the global data and analytics firm. The list evaluates public companies based on revenue growth, market performance, and financial stability. A full methodology is available at time.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations

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Public Relations

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