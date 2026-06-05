Springgreen Helps Franchise Owners Expand Through Multi-Service Growth Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLAINFIELD, Ill., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen recently welcomed another group of franchise owners to its Support Center as part of the continued expansion of its Total Home Pest program, reinforcing the company's commitment to helping owners diversify services, increase customer value, and build stronger businesses.

As green industry operators continue to navigate labor challenges, rising costs, and increasing competition, many are seeking opportunities to generate more value from existing customer relationships. SpringGreen's Total Home Pest program provides franchise owners with a clear pathway to expand beyond traditional lawn care offerings while fully leveraging the infrastructure, customer base, and operational support already in place within their businesses.

The latest training group brought together franchise owners from across the SpringGreen network for hands-on learning, operational planning, and business development discussions to help prepare them to successfully launch and grow pest control services in their local markets.









" Our="" franchise="" owners="" are="" always="" looking="" for="" opportunities="" to="" better="" serve="" their="" customers="" while="" strengthening="" the="" long-term="" value="" of="" their="" businesses,"="" said="" Brad="" Johnson,="" President="" of="" SpringGreen.="" "Total="" Home="" Pest="" allows="" owners="" to="" expand="" their="" service="" offerings,="" create="" additional="" recurring="" revenue="" opportunities,="" and="" provide="" more="" comprehensive="" property="" care="" solutions,="" all="" while="" benefiting="" from="" the="" training,="" systems,="" and="" support="" SpringGreen="" has="" developed="" throughout="" the="" rollout="" of="" the="" />

The program reflects a broader shift occurring throughout the green industry, as operators increasingly seek growth opportunities that complement their existing services and deepen customer relationships. By offering lawn, tree, and pest services, SpringGreen franchise owners are able to create a more comprehensive customer experience while building more resilient businesses.

The continued expansion of the Total Home Pest program clearly reflects SpringGreen's commitment to helping franchise owners diversify services, strengthen customer relationships, and build more resilient businesses.

About SpringGreen

In its 50th year of service, SpringGreen is a national franchise offering lawn, tree, and pest control services. Through proven systems, industry-leading support, and a commitment to franchise owner success, SpringGreen helps entrepreneurs build scalable businesses while delivering exceptional service to customers across the country. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit

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