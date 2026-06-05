Collegium Pharmaceutical Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOUGHTON, Mass., June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced it awarded inducement grants on June 1, 2026 under the Company's 2026 Inducement Plan (the 2026 Inducement Plan).

The Company granted 50,305 restricted stock units (RSUs), in aggregate, as a material inducement to the employment of 34 non-executive individuals newly hired by the Company. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company's common stock. One-third of the RSUs shall vest on June 10, 2027, with the balance of the RSUs vesting in equal annual installments over the following two-year period, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date. The RSUs will be settled on each applicable vesting date in shares of the Company's common stock.

The above-described RSUs were granted outside of the Company's stockholder-approved equity incentive plan pursuant to the 2026 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the Company's board of directors (the Board) on May 11, 2026 as a material inducement to the individuals entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is a dynamic, biopharmaceutical company delivering medicines with formulation and delivery innovation for people living with complex central nervous system and pain conditions. Collegium has spent more than a decade proving that responsible stewardship and bold, science-backed approaches can redefine what treatment looks like in categories too often shaped by complexity and misconceptions.

With a portfolio of differentiated ADHD medications, anchored by JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl) and AZSTARYS® (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate), and an established leadership position in responsible pain management, Collegium leads with the scientific rigor and commercial expertise to deliver treatment options around how people live their lives. For more information, please visit collegiumpharma or find us on LinkedIn.

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