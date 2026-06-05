Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Size To Hit USD 2.15 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market was valued at USD 0.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.15 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.13% from 2026 to 2035, according to SNS Insider.”

Global central fill pharmacy automation market growth is driven by increasing volume of prescriptions, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of pharmacy workforce, and rising investments by retail chains, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and healthcare systems into centralized dispensing infrastructure.









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Central fill pharmacy automation provides a high-volume capability whose accuracy, efficiency and cost-effectiveness together combine to reduce the occurrence of medication errors. The demand for chronic disease treatments, rise in mail-order and specialty pharmacy services, and pharmacy industry consolidation are global factors driving the adoption. These systems assist pharmacies with productivity, compliance, and with coping with rising medication utilization across various healthcare networks.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:



Omnicell Inc.

Parata Systems LLC

ScriptPro LLC

Swisslog Healthcare

ARxIUM

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

McKesson Corporation

TCGRx

Capsa Healthcare

Yuyama Co. Ltd.

Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

RxSafe LLC

Noritsu Pharmacy Automation

TouchPoint Medical

Innovation Associates

Kirby Lester LLC

iA (Integrated Automation)

Takazono Corporation

Aesynt Incorporated Cerner Corporation

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The automated dispensing systems dominated the central fill pharmacy automation market with 34.45% share in 2025 as automated dispensing systems encompass the broad category of canister-based, blister packaging, and unit-dose dispensing equipment. Robotic Prescription Filling Systems are the fastest-growing product type at a CAGR of 11.96%, driven by advancing robotic arm precision and speed specifications.

By Component

Hardware accounted for 61.12% of central fill pharmacy automation component revenue in 2025 due to the capital equipment intensity of central fill automation infrastructure globally. Software is the fastest-growing component at a CAGR of 11.96%, driven by the increasing functional importance of pharmacy management integration software, and real-time operational analytics platforms globally.

By Function

Prescription Filling accounted for 39.44% of central fill pharmacy automation function revenue in 2025 due to its position as the primary operational function that defines the throughput capacity and dispensing accuracy performance globally. Sorting & Verification is the fastest-growing function at a CAGR of 12.09%, driven by the escalating regulatory and clinical requirements for multi-point verification of dispensed prescriptions globally.

By Application

High-Volume Prescription Processing accounted for 36.12% of the market share in 2025 due to its foundational role as the primary application justification for central fill automation investment globally. Specialty Drug Dispensing is the fastest-growing application at a CAGR of 12.41%, driven by the exceptional growth rate of the specialty pharmaceutical market globally.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the global central fill pharmacy automation market with 41.11% of global revenues. The United States contributed 89.54% of the total revenue in the North America region. The size of the market, number of prescriptions, development of PBMs and ability to invest in healthcare systems makes this region very attractive for automation technologies and the commercial attractiveness of central fill automation in the region.

The U.S. Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market was valued at USD 0.28 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.78 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.95%. The US is the world's largest central fill pharmacy automation market, a structural reflection of the U.S. being the world's leading pharmacy. The strongest investment case for centralized automated dispensing technology is made by consolidation in the industry, the scale of prescription volume and the infrastructure of pharmacy benefit management whose operating economics.

The Europe Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is estimated to be USD 0.21 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.57 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.46% during 2026–2035. The European central fill pharmacy automation market is run on a healthcare delivery structure that embraces universal coverage mechanisms, regulation of drug pricing as well as dispensing controls in pharmacies which leads to establishment of an environment in pharmacies that exerts pressure on the pharmacies due to the need to contain costs and ensure precision in dispensing.

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Recent Developments:



2025: Omnicell Inc. launched an upgraded XT Central Pharmacy platform featuring AI-driven workflow optimization, cloud-based analytics dashboards, and enhanced EHR integration capabilities for centralized pharmacy networks. 2025: ScriptPro LLC introduced an enhanced SP 200 robotic dispensing system with expanded medication capacity, advanced barcode verification, and mobile-based system monitoring features.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



AUTOMATION ADOPTION & PRESCRIPTION FULFILLMENT METRICS – helps you understand automation penetration across retail, hospital, and mail-order pharmacies, along with prescription processing capacity and workflow scalability.

PRESCRIPTION ACCURACY & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate turnaround times, dispensing accuracy, error reduction rates, labor savings, and overall pharmacy productivity improvements.

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & DIGITAL INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you identify adoption trends of robotic dispensing systems, AI-powered prescription validation, cloud-connected pharmacy platforms, and intelligent packaging technologies.

INVENTORY MANAGEMENT & WORKFLOW OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you assess real-time inventory tracking capabilities, predictive refill analytics, automated verification systems, and centralized workflow coordination efficiency.

PHARMACY NETWORK DEMAND & PRESCRIPTION VOLUME ANALYSIS – helps you understand prescription growth trends, demand patterns across pharmacy channels, and the impact of chronic disease management, e-pharmacy, and telehealth expansion. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market participants based on automation capabilities, technology partnerships, product innovation, facility expansion strategies, and recent developments.

Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Report Scope