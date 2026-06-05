Vietnam's Southern Hub Targets 900,000 New Jobs For 2026-2030

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HANOI, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam's southern hub Ho Chi Minh City has set a target of creating 900,000 new jobs for the 2026-2030 period, including 180,000 in 2026, local media VnEconomy reported Friday.

Under an implementation plan for labor and employment strategy, the city aims to maintain an annual unemployment rate at under 4 percent, while the share of trained workers is set to increase from 87 percent in 2026 to 89 percent in 2030.

In addition, health insurance is projected to cover at least 96 percent of the city's population by 2026 and universal coverage by 2030, with social insurance participation reaching 62 percent of the working-age population.

To achieve these goals, the city will focus on attracting investment, high-quality human resources training, and enhancing the investment environment, the report said.

--NNN-Xinhua