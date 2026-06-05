Gujarat's Regional Science Centres Record Over 25 Lakh Visitors In Four Years

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 5 (IANS) The Regional Science Centres in Gujarat have collectively drawn more than 25 lakh visitors over the past four years, highlighting growing public engagement with science education and experiential learning across the state.

Established under the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), the centres in Patan, Bhuj, Bhavnagar and Rajkot have developed into key public platforms for scientific awareness, interactive education and innovation-based learning.

The facilities have been positioned across different regions to extend access from urban centres to rural and border communities, with programmes designed for students, teachers and the wider public.

Officials said, "The development of these centres has taken place during the past 12 years, a period marked by expanded focus on science outreach in Gujarat alongside national initiatives to promote scientific temper under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has continued to support the expansion of science infrastructure through educational and technological initiatives, with guidance from Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia," they added.

Officials noted that the four centres have together hosted over 25.64 lakh science enthusiasts, including students, teachers and general visitors, through exhibitions, workshops and interactive demonstrations.

The Patan Regional Science Centre, inaugurated on May 1, 2022, has emerged as a major hub for science education in North Gujarat.

Located in the educationally significant city of Patan, it has recorded more than 14.86 lakh visitors. The centre has engaged with over 2,700 schools and reached more than seven lakh individuals through outreach and school-based programmes.

Its initiatives include Science Gram Sabhas aimed at rural participation, with specific sessions organised for women, farmers and Divyang citizens.

Speaking on the role of the centre, J.C. Pandya, then Mission Director of NHM, Gandhinagar, said:“The Patan Regional Science Centre is providing science enthusiasts with an excellent experience through its remarkable and informative galleries.”

The facility has also expanded its infrastructure for sustainability, installing a 200 kW solar power plant in 2025 after receiving recognition through the National Energy Conservation Award.

It has conducted more than 890 workshops, 579 lecture series and over 1,900 science shows, alongside hands-on training in fields such as robotics, DNA studies, hydroponics and mechatronics.

In the border district of Bhuj, the Regional Science Centre inaugurated on August 28, 2022, has been designed to promote scientific learning in remote regions.

It has engaged more than 1.37 lakh students from over 1,100 schools and has received over 2.57 lakh visitors, including international tourists from countries such as Nigeria, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The Bhuj centre includes six thematic galleries, a 3D theatre and simulation-based exhibits in marine and submarine science.

It has also hosted educational workshops introducing children to astronomy, physics and mental mathematics, with more than 2,500 participants.

A public space observatory, inaugurated on December 25, 2024, and equipped with a 24-inch telescope, has allowed more than 3,500 visitors to observe celestial objects.

In Bhavnagar, the Regional Science Centre inaugurated on September 29, 2022, spans 20 acres and has welcomed more than 2.90 lakh visitors.

The centre features galleries focused on marine science, biology, automobiles, electro-mechanics and Nobel Prize discoveries.

Interactive installations include a 9D virtual reality simulator, a large aquarium and a piezoelectric floor system.

The Bhavnagar facility has also developed a sustainability model incorporating a 100 kW solar power plant, a zero water waste system and a plastic-free campus.

It conducts STEM-related programmes, including artificial intelligence, robotics and teacher training modules aligned with broader educational reforms under the 'National Education Policy-2020'.

The Rajkot Regional Science Centre, located in Rajkot and inaugurated on October 19, 2022, has recorded more than 3.64 lakh visitors, including over 1.67 lakh students.

It features galleries on robotics, machine engineering, life sciences and Nobel Prize discoveries, alongside interactive exhibits explaining industrial and scientific processes.

The centre uses augmented reality, virtual reality, holography and simulation-based learning environments to introduce emerging technologies such as drones and advanced engineering systems to students.

Workshops and demonstrations are regularly conducted to support experiential learning in science and technology.

Officials stated that the combined network of Regional Science Centres has been designed to strengthen scientific awareness and encourage inquiry-based learning among citizens across Gujarat, with a particular focus on students and rural outreach.