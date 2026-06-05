Technical Analysis Of The Dow As It Trades In Record Highs While GBP/USD Range Trades And US Natural Gas Futures Are Capped By Resistance.

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Dow Jones trades in record highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average benefitted from the tech sell-off amid sector rotation, trading in record highs.

Further up sits at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension, taken from the 2020 low to 2022 high and projected higher from the September 2022 low, at 58,979.

Minor support may be spotted around the 2 June high at 51,375 and at the 50,835 22 and 27 May highs.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 20 May 49,241 low

Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 29 April 48,709 low

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView GBP/USD range trades further

GBP/USD's continues to be supported by its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.3419 while range trading.

While last week's low at $1.3368 underpins, the late May high at $1.3485 may be revisited. If overcome, the 25 May high at $1.3509 would probably be next in line.

A fall through $1.3375 may lead to the $1.3300 region being revisited, though.

Short-term outlook: neutral while below $1.3509 but above $1.3368

Medium-term outlook: neutral while trading within its $1.3160-to-$1.3658 March-to-May extremes

GBP/USD daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView US natural gas futures capped by resistance

US natural gas futures' advance ran out of steam at 322.8, not far below its 323.8 early June peak. If overcome, the 6 February high at 332.4 may be reached next. Further up lies the 24 December 2025 high at 410.6.

Potential slips may find support along the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 311.7, ahead of the 13-to-19 March highs at 307.9-to-305.6.

Short-term outlook: bullish but so far capped by resistance at 322.8-to-323.8

Medium-term outlook: bullish while above the 25 May low at 267.4

US natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.