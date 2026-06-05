Uzbekistan Showcases Investment Potential At Digital Economy Event In Shanghai

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan presented its investment opportunities and growing digital economy at a business event in Shanghai attended by representatives of Chinese technology and business circles, Trend reports via UCloud.

Participants highlighted Uzbekistan's increasing role as a regional hub for digital infrastructure development in Central Asia. Discussions focused on opportunities for expanding the presence of Chinese businesses in Uzbekistan, strategies for entering new markets, and practical experience in the localization of cloud services.

Particular attention was given to supporting the digital transformation of enterprises across the region.

A key announcement during the event came from UCloud, which revealed plans to launch new availability zones in Uzbekistan as part of its global cloud infrastructure expansion.

Speaking at the event, UCloud Executive Director Ji Xinhuang said Uzbekistan's digital economy is developing rapidly, with government institutions, the financial sector, retail businesses, and logistics companies undergoing large-scale digital transformation.

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