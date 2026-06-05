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Baku Steel Company At Caspian Oil & Gas 2026 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Baku Steel Company At Caspian Oil & Gas 2026 (PHOTO/VIDEO)


2026-06-05 07:09:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Baku Steel Company CJSC (BSC), the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus, participated as a Gold Sponsor of the 31st Caspian International Oil and Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas 2026). The event took place on 1–3 June at the Baku Expo Center within the framework of Baku Energy Week and brought together 276 companies from 46 countries.

At the BSC stand, particular attention was drawn to the range of pipes for the oil and gas sector, manufactured in accordance with international standards, including API. The exhibition positioned BSC as a national producer of steel products for the construction, industrial and oil and gas sectors.

During the exhibition, company representatives held meetings with partners, potential customers and industry organisations. The agenda included pipe product supply, quality and certification requirements, as well as prospects for further cooperation.

At the close of the event, the organisers expressed their gratitude to BSC for its sponsorship support, recognising the company's participation with a commemorative piece.

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