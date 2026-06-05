Baku Steel Company At Caspian Oil & Gas 2026 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
At the BSC stand, particular attention was drawn to the range of pipes for the oil and gas sector, manufactured in accordance with international standards, including API. The exhibition positioned BSC as a national producer of steel products for the construction, industrial and oil and gas sectors.
During the exhibition, company representatives held meetings with partners, potential customers and industry organisations. The agenda included pipe product supply, quality and certification requirements, as well as prospects for further cooperation.
At the close of the event, the organisers expressed their gratitude to BSC for its sponsorship support, recognising the company's participation with a commemorative piece.
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