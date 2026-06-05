German Foreign Minister Urges Putin To Begin Peace Talks With Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Wadephul made the remarks during a visit to Mexico City, Ukrinform reports, citing Berliner Zeitung.

"Now is the time to come to the negotiating table," Wadephul said.

He also added that issues concerning European security cannot be decided without European participation. According to him, discussions about the security of the European continent, potential security guarantees for Ukraine, and Ukraine's path toward membership in the European Union must involve European countries directly.

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These questions, he said, can only be negotiated "with and by the Europeans."

According to the report, Wadephul's remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly proposed direct peace talks with Putin.

On June 4, Zelensky released an open letter inviting the Russian leader to hold a face-to-face meeting to discuss possible ways to end the war.

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