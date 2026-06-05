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Publication On Occasion Of World Environment Day Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages

Publication On Occasion Of World Environment Day Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages


2026-06-05 07:08:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A publication on the occasion of World Environment Day was posted on the social media pages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

Will be updated

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AzerNews

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