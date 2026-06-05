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Publication On Occasion Of World Environment Day Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Pages
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
A publication on the occasion of World Environment Day was posted on the social media pages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
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