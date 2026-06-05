Two Masked Individuals Seen At DU Professor's Home On Day Of Murder

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) A man and a woman, both concealing their identities with masks and carrying bags, were seen entering the residence of a Delhi professor on June 3, the day she is believed to have been killed, and reportedly remained inside for nearly half an hour before leaving, as per sources.

Investigators are yet to determine whether their visit took place before or after the murder of Debosmita Paul.

Paul, an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi, was found dead in a flat at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave in east Delhi on Thursday. Preliminary findings suggest that the murder took place a day earlier, on June 3.

According to sources associated with the investigation, the duo arrived at the residential complex in a private cab at around 3.20 p.m. on June 3. While the cab driver remained outside, a man and a woman carrying bags reportedly entered the apartment building. CCTV footage allegedly shows the pair avoiding the lift and using the staircase to reach the flat.

Investigators suspect that the duo spent nearly half an hour inside the premises before leaving. Sources further claimed that they appeared to be wearing different clothes when they exited the building. Police are now examining whether the visitors arrived before or after the murder and what role they may have played in the crime.

According to NDTV, the cab driver has been detained for questioning, and police have collected details of the ride to trace the identities of the passengers. Officials are also reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Initial examination of the crime scene revealed no signs of forced entry, leading investigators to believe that the victim may have known the person or persons who entered her home. This possibility has strengthened the theory of a "friendly entry," where the victim voluntarily allowed the visitors inside.

Paul had been living alone in her sister's apartment. She had separated from her husband in 2022 following marital disputes, and he currently resides in Bengaluru.

The case came to light after her sister, Devarati Paul, became concerned when repeated phone calls went unanswered. Upon reaching the apartment, she found it locked from the outside. After entering the flat, she discovered Debosmita's body lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the police.

According to investigators, the victim sustained a severe head injury caused by a heavy object. Police also found injuries on her wrist. A post-mortem examination is underway at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital to determine the exact cause and time of death.

Police are continuing to question neighbours, domestic staff, and other individuals connected to the case as the investigation progresses.