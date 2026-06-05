Lusail International Circuit Joins UN Sports For Climate Action Framework On World Environment Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has become a signatory of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Sports for Climate Action Framework, formalising its long-term commitment to sustainability and climate action on World Environment Day.

The framework, which counts some of the world's leading sports organisations among its signatories, aligns closely with Qatar's broader national sustainability goals and LIC's own environmental agenda.

As a signatory, LIC commits to five core principles: promoting environmental responsibility, reducing its climate impact, educating for climate action, encouraging sustainable consumption, and using its communications platforms to advocate for change.

For Lusail International Circuit, the move builds on work already underway.

In 2025, the circuit was awarded the FIA's highest level of environmental recognition, the Three Star Environmental Accreditation, reflecting a broad range of sustainability initiatives implemented across its operations and major events. From renewable energy initiatives and electric mobility solutions to advanced waste management, accessibility, wellbeing, and community engagement programmes, the circuit continues to strengthen and expand its commitment to environmental sustainability.

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Joining the Sports for Climate Action Framework now provides a structured pathway to take that work further.

As part of its commitment, LIC is developing a comprehensive multi-year climate transition plan aligned with the initiative's targets, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2040. The plan also includes defining emissions boundaries, measuring impact across operations, and implementing reduction strategies across events, infrastructure and supply chains.

Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi, Chief Executive Officer of Lusail International Circuit, said:“Joining the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework is an important step for Lusail International Circuit and reflects the direction we have been working towards.”

He added,“Our focus has been on building a strong foundation from achieving the FIA Three Star Environmental Accreditation to introducing practical initiatives across our events and operations. This framework gives us a clear structure to build on that progress and accelerate it. We recognise the role sport can play in bringing people together and influencing positive change, and we are committed to using our platform to contribute to a more sustainable future, supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.”

As a signatory, LIC will measure and report its greenhouse gas emissions, implement reduction initiatives, and engage with fans, partners and stakeholders to support wider climate action efforts. The circuit will also report annually on its progress in line with UNFCCC requirements.

The announcement marks a new phase in LIC's sustainability journey, one that moves beyond individual initiatives towards a more structured, measurable and long-term approach to climate action.