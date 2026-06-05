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VOKON Launches 6-Zone Matrix Hybrid Power Amplifier Solution For Smarter Commercial Audio Management
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In today's fast-changing commercial environments, clear communication and flexible audio management have become essential for businesses such as cafés, supermarkets, retail stores, hotels, schools, and public facilities. To meet these growing demands, VOKON proudly introduces its advanced 6-Zone Matrix Hybrid Power Amplifier with Remote Paging Microphone - an intelligent commercial audio solution designed for professional multi-zone sound distribution and paging applications.
The VOKON 6-Zone Matrix Hybrid Power Amplifier combines powerful amplification, flexible matrix routing, and intelligent zone management into one reliable system. Paired with the 6-Zone Remote Paging Microphone, users can easily perform independent zone paging or all-zone announcements with crystal-clear voice transmission and convenient operation.
Designed for modern commercial spaces, the system supports background music broadcasting, emergency paging, promotional announcements, and daily communication management across multiple areas simultaneously. Whether used in a busy supermarket, stylish coffee shop, shopping mall, hotel lobby, school campus, or office building, the VOKON solution ensures stable performance, easy installation, and excellent audio clarity.
Key Features
6-Zone Independent Audio Control
Flexible Matrix Audio Routing
Remote Paging Microphone with Priority Function
Clear Voice Announcements & Background Music
RJ45 Long-Distance Connection
Stable Hybrid Amplifier Technology
Easy System Expansion & Installation
Ideal for Commercial and Public Applications
Perfect Applications
☕ Cafés & Restaurants
Supermarkets & Retail Stores
Hotels & Hospitality
Schools & Campuses
Offices & Public Buildings
Factories & Industrial Facilities
With professional audio engineering experience and innovative product design, VOKON continues to deliver reliable and intelligent AV solutions for global customers. The new 6-Zone Audio Solution helps businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and create smarter commercial environments.
Learn more about VOKON commercial audio solutions and watch the product video on our official website:
Product Video:
The VOKON 6-Zone Matrix Hybrid Power Amplifier combines powerful amplification, flexible matrix routing, and intelligent zone management into one reliable system. Paired with the 6-Zone Remote Paging Microphone, users can easily perform independent zone paging or all-zone announcements with crystal-clear voice transmission and convenient operation.
Designed for modern commercial spaces, the system supports background music broadcasting, emergency paging, promotional announcements, and daily communication management across multiple areas simultaneously. Whether used in a busy supermarket, stylish coffee shop, shopping mall, hotel lobby, school campus, or office building, the VOKON solution ensures stable performance, easy installation, and excellent audio clarity.
Key Features
6-Zone Independent Audio Control
Flexible Matrix Audio Routing
Remote Paging Microphone with Priority Function
Clear Voice Announcements & Background Music
RJ45 Long-Distance Connection
Stable Hybrid Amplifier Technology
Easy System Expansion & Installation
Ideal for Commercial and Public Applications
Perfect Applications
☕ Cafés & Restaurants
Supermarkets & Retail Stores
Hotels & Hospitality
Schools & Campuses
Offices & Public Buildings
Factories & Industrial Facilities
With professional audio engineering experience and innovative product design, VOKON continues to deliver reliable and intelligent AV solutions for global customers. The new 6-Zone Audio Solution helps businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and create smarter commercial environments.
Learn more about VOKON commercial audio solutions and watch the product video on our official website:
Product Video:
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