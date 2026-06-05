UNEP Highlights Azerbaijan's Role Amid Growing Climate Threats

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Like other countries, Azerbaijan faces serious climate challenges, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said at an international conference marking World Environment Day in Baku today, Trend reports.

She added that Azerbaijan continues to play an important role in combating climate change at the global, regional, and national levels.

According to her, hosting COP29 contributed to achieving the goals of the“Baku commitment” and the“Baku outcomes”:

“The climate negotiations held in Baku in 2024 led to an agreement to mobilize $300 billion in climate finance by 2035. Recently, Baku also hosted the World Urban Forum, which focused on climate resilience and the connection between cities and nature. Today, we have gathered here to strengthen our resolve and take practical steps in the fight against climate change. Climate change is a global problem that must be at the forefront of each of our minds. Global temperatures are rising, and the consequences of climate change are becoming increasingly severe. The Earth is sending us signals - heat waves, droughts, floods, desertification, and sand and dust storms are manifestations of these signals.

These consequences affect everyone, but the poor and vulnerable segments of the population suffer the most. Azerbaijan, like other countries, faces serious climate challenges. The degradation of mountain ecosystems and the drop in the water level of the Caspian Sea are having a significant impact on ports, economic activity, fisheries, infrastructure, and coastal communities.

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