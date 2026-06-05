Bitget Wallet Brings Polymarket's $1.2B World Cup Prediction Markets To Mobile Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The initiative brings Polymarket's high-liquidity World Cup markets into a self-custodial wallet, with AI-powered insights and $200,000 in rewards





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading everyday finance app, has launched a World Cup prediction initiative with Polymarket, extending access to onchain prediction markets as tournament-related activity accelerates. The initiative brings Polymarket to Bitget Wallet's 90 million users, using global sports engagement as a mainstream entry point to make self-custodial crypto more accessible to everyday users.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Winner market on Polymarket has crossed $1.2 billion in total trading volume and more than $280 million in liquidity, while daily activity has routinely reached nearly $30 million, underscoring the scale of demand ahead of the tournament. This year's World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature 48 teams, 104 matches, and a 39-day schedule, creating a major test case for sports-driven prediction markets. The previous World Cup reportedly engaged 5 billion supporters across all media, highlighting the global audience prediction markets are beginning to reach.

Bitget Wallet's initiative includes a $200,000 total prize pool across three activations. The World Cup Champion Pick, running from June 4 to July 20, lets users select the team they expect to win and invite others to participate, with eligible users who make the correct prediction sharing rewards based on accumulated points. The 20-Day Prediction Streak, running from June 11 to June 30, rewards regular prediction activity and trading milestones. Bitget Wallet will also host social watch parties with live match discussions, community rewards, and fan-led streams.

The launch builds on Bitget Wallet's integration with Polymarket, giving users access to prediction markets from a self-custodial wallet with AI-assisted event analysis, smart money tracking, market discovery, and mobile-first execution. To support high-frequency participation during live match cycles, Bitget Wallet has upgraded its prediction market infrastructure with a dedicated event data layer, score and pricing checks, real-time monitoring, and scalable cloud architecture for traffic spikes.

"Prediction markets are becoming a new way for people to engage with global events," said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet. "The World Cup shows why this matters: billions of people are not only watching the same moments, but forming views, debating outcomes, and acting on conviction in real time. Wallets will become the access layer for these new financial behaviors, turning onchain markets into experiences people can use from their phones."

“The World Cup is one of the most exciting moments in global sports, and we're glad to see fans engaging with it in a new way,” said Elden Mirzoian, Director of Growth & Partnerships at Polymarket.

Users can visit and Bitget Wallet blog for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards. The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

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About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

Disclaimer: Prediction market services may be restricted or unavailable in certain jurisdictions and are subject to applicable local laws and regulations. Participation involves uncertainty and financial risk, including the potential loss of capital. Users are advised to assess their own risk tolerance, exercise caution, and ensure full compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements before engaging in such activities.

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