Fittingbox Strengthens Position With Acquisition Of Ditto, Expands AI-Driven Virtual Try-On Capabilities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$122.48 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$450.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|38.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
4.1.3 Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification
4.1.4 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Ai-Driven Vr Content Creation
4.2.2 Personalized Vr Experiences
4.2.3 Ai-Powered Object Recognition in Ar
4.2.4 Real-Time AI Interaction in Vr
4.2.5 Ai-Driven Ar Navigation and Mapping
5. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Gaming and Entertainment
5.2 Education and Training
5.3 Healthcare and Medical
5.4 Retail and E-Commerce
5.5 Automotive and Transportation
6. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Segmentation
9.1. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Artificial Intelligence-Powered Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Augmented Reality (AR)
9.2. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Speech Recognition, Simulated Environments
9.3. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Mobile Devices, Head-Mounted Displays (HMDs), Projectors and Smart Glasses, Wearables and Body Tracking Devices, Desktop Computers and Consoles
9.4. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Gaming and Entertainment, Education and Training, Healthcare and Medical, Retail and E-commerce, Real Estate and Architecture, Automotive and Transportation, Tourism and Travel, Social Media and Communication, Industrial and Manufacturing, Military and Defense
9.5. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence-Powered Virtual Reality (VR), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI-Driven VR Content Creation, Personalized VR Experiences, AI in VR Training and Simulation, Real-Time AI Interaction in VR
9.6. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Sub-Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Augmented Reality (AR), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI-Powered Object Recognition, AI-Driven AR Navigation and Mapping, Real-Time AI Data Overlay, AI in AR Retail and Shopping Experiences
10. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
13.1. China AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
14.1. India AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
15.1. Japan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
16.1. Australia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
17.1. Indonesia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
18.1. South Korea AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
19.1. Taiwan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
20.1. South East Asia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
21.1. Western Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
22.1. UK AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
23.1. Germany AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
24.1. France AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
25.1. Italy AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
26.1. Spain AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
28.1. Russia AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
29.1. North America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
30.1. USA AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
31.1. Canada AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
32.1. South America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
33.1. Brazil AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
34.1. Middle East AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
35.1. Africa AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Apple Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Alphabet Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Meta Platforms Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc., Sixense Enterprises Inc., Magic Leap Inc., HTC Corporation, EON Reality Inc., Daqri LLC, Zappar Ltd., Scope AR, Vuzix Corporation
39. Global AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
41. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality market report include:
- Apple Inc. Alphabet Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Microsoft Corporation Meta Platforms Inc. Sony Corporation Lenovo Group Limited Intel Corporation Qualcomm Incorporated NVIDIA Corporation Dassault Systemes SE PTC Inc. Sixense Enterprises Inc. Magic Leap Inc. HTC Corporation EON Reality Inc. Daqri LLC Zappar Ltd. Scope AR Vuzix Corporation Upskill Avegant Corporation Atheer Inc. Cognixion Marxent Labs LLC
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AI in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Market
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