Belkin Expands Nintendo Switch 2 Accessories Ecosystem With New Charging Grip And Travel Bag

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Today, Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, announced the expansion of its Nintendo Switch 2 accessories ecosystem with the launch of theand

Following the January debut of the award-winning Charging Case Pro, the new accessories build on Belkin's growing gaming portfolio, offering players more ways to power, protect and carry their gaming essentials wherever they play.

After entering the gaming accessories category in June 2025, Belkin continues to expand its ecosystem with thoughtfully designed products that combine premium materials, practical innovation and trusted performance. The latest additions are designed to elevate handheld gameplay and make gaming on the go easier than ever.

“Gaming is a natural extension of Belkin's legacy in mobile power and premium accessories,” said Logan Olson, Director of Product Management for Future Ventures division at Belkin.“Since entering this space last year, we've focused on designing products that solve real consumer needs, and these new additions expand our Nintendo Switch 2 ecosystem with more ways to comfortably play, stay powered and travel with confidence.”

Designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, the Charging Grip combines ergonomic comfort with on-the-go power for an enhanced handheld gaming experience. The sleek, non-slip grip features a removable magnetic 10K power bank that securely attaches to the back of the console and delivers up to 30W charging through an integrated USB-C cable.

Built with flexibility in mind, the Charging Grip allows users to detach Joy-Cons without removing the grip and remains compatible with the console's kickstand and dock. A digital battery display provides at-a-glance charging status, helping players stay powered through longer gaming sessions.

Charging Grip key features include:

Ergonomic, non-slip grip for comfortable gameplay Removable magnetic 10K power bank with up to 30W charging Recharge capability of up to 1.5x* Joy-Con removal without removing grips Digital battery status display Kickstand and dock compatibility Product housing (excluding cable) made with a minimum of 72% post-consumer recycled materials

The Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch 2 is a soft, cross‐body everyday bag designed for gamers who want a more practical way to carry their console and accessories. Featuring a dedicated soft-lined pocket with secure Velcro strap, spacious storage, quick-access front pockets, and a hidden compartment for smart trackers, the Travel Bag keeps everyday essentials secure and easy to access.

Designed to hold Nintendo Switch 2, Pro Controller, accessories and up to 10 game cards, the bag includes dual carrying options, a detachable strap that stores neatly in its own pocket, and quick-access organization for travel-ready convenience. It is also compatible with Belkin's Charging Grip, making it an ideal companion for gamers who want an all-in-one carry solution.

Travel Bag key features include:

Spacious storage for Nintendo Switch 2, Pro Controller, and accessories Soft-lined interior pocket + Velcro strap for added device protection Compatible with Belkin Charging Grip Dedicated storage for up to 10 game cards Hidden smart-tracker pocket Easy-access front pocket Mesh pocket for organization Adjustable and detachable cross‐body strap with left/right buckle options Ships in 100% plastic-free packaging

Pricing and Availability

Both Gaming products will be available beginning June 4 on belkin, amazon, and select retailers worldwide.

The Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 will be available in Black, Lilac and Olive for $99.99 MSRP.

The Travel Bag for Nintendo Switch 2 will be available in Black, Lilac and Olive for $49.99 MSRP.

For full Belkin Gaming accessories collection please visit:

*Contains a 10,000 mAh internal battery. Amount of discharge to user's device is less and may vary depending on various conditions. Maximum recharge is calculated by comparing the maximum battery capacity of Nintendo Switch 2 with the capacity of this power bank. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

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