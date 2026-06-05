Changenow Wins Paris Digital Assets Award Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> ChangeNOW has been named Best Digital Assets Fintech at the BeInCrypto x Proof of Talk Institutional 100 Awards 2026, giving the non-custodial crypto platform fresh visibility as financial institutions deepen their involvement in blockchain-based services, tokenised payments and regulated digital asset infrastructure.

The award was presented at a live ceremony at the Louvre Palace in Paris during Proof of Talk 2026, a two-day Web3 and digital finance gathering held on June 2 and 3. The event brought together senior figures from traditional finance, blockchain infrastructure, asset management and payments, with organisers positioning it as an institutional forum rather than a retail crypto showcase.

ChangeNOW's recognition followed a selection process built around institutional impact, product strength, adoption, market leadership and regulatory relevance. The awards programme said candidates were reviewed through a staged evaluation that included independent blind scoring, a format intended to reduce brand bias and reward operational substance over promotional reach.

The result places ChangeNOW among digital asset firms seeking to move beyond simple crypto trading into business-grade infrastructure. The platform began in 2017 as an instant cryptocurrency exchange and has since expanded into a broader crypto management ecosystem, offering non-custodial swaps, API connectivity, exchange tools and B2B services for companies operating in the digital asset market.

Its core proposition is based on a non-custodial model, under which users do not leave balances on the platform and the service does not take long-term control of client funds. That structure has become more important as institutional users assess counterparty risk, cyber exposure and custody standards after years of exchange failures, market manipulation cases and regulatory enforcement actions across the sector.

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ChangeNOW says it supports hundreds of crypto assets and thousands of trading pairs, with services ranging from account-free exchange flows to payment and integration tools for businesses. Its API offering is aimed at wallets, fintech platforms, exchanges and digital asset companies that want to embed crypto conversion functions without building full trading infrastructure internally.

The Paris award also reflects a wider shift in the language of crypto finance. Awards and conferences once dominated by decentralised finance protocols and token issuers are now placing heavier emphasis on custody, compliance, liquidity access, stablecoins, tokenisation and settlement systems. Institutional buyers are demanding more predictable controls, clearer accountability and compatibility with existing financial rules.

Proof of Talk 2026 was marketed as a high-level executive summit, with attendance capped at about 2,500 participants and a speaker roster including leaders from blockchain companies, payment networks, asset managers and financial infrastructure groups. Its agenda focused on regulation, institutional adoption, tokenised real-world assets, stablecoins and the convergence of decentralised networks with mainstream finance.

The award comes as digital assets are being pulled closer to the regulated financial perimeter. The European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets framework is setting uniform rules for crypto-asset service providers, token issuers and stablecoin operators, while regulators in the United Kingdom and the United States are weighing how to supervise stablecoins, custody and tokenised deposit systems.

Stablecoins and tokenised deposits have become central to the debate. Central bankers have warned that dollar-linked stablecoins could deepen the dollar's global role, while commercial banks are exploring tokenised bank deposits as a regulated alternative for settlement, treasury management and cross-border payments. That competitive backdrop is increasing demand for crypto platforms that can connect users, wallets and businesses without assuming the balance-sheet role of a traditional exchange.

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For ChangeNOW, the award offers reputational value in a crowded field where trust is difficult to establish and switching costs for users remain low. Non-custodial exchanges compete not only on pricing and asset coverage but also on speed, reliability, security monitoring, sanctions controls, customer support and the resilience of third-party liquidity links.

The recognition is likely to support ChangeNOW's B2B positioning as more fintechs, wallets and payment providers seek modular digital asset infrastructure. But the same market opening also brings pressure. Firms serving business clients face growing expectations around transaction screening, compliance documentation, service uptime, consumer protection and transparency over routing, fees and execution quality.

Crypto infrastructure providers are entering a tougher phase in which awards, partnerships and conference visibility must be backed by durable governance and operational evidence. ChangeNOW's Paris win signals that non-custodial exchange technology is gaining a stronger place in institutional conversations, even as regulators and banks continue to shape the rules that will determine how far such platforms can move into mainstream financial services.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network