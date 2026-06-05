Moehe Inspects Progress Of End-Of-Semester Exams

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi inspected yesterday the progress of the end-of-second-semester examinations for the 2025–2026 academic year at Omar Bin Al-Khattab Secondary School for Boys.

He was accompanied by Khalid Al Harqan, Assistant Undersecretary for Evaluation Affairs, to review the readiness of examination committees and assess the smooth conduct of the examination process on its first day.

During the visit, Al Nuaimi reviewed the examination proceedings inside the halls, listened to the views of a number of students regarding the exams, and observed the organisational measures in place.

He praised the high level of discipline and adherence to the regulations and instructions governing the examination process.

Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of providing a suitable school environment that enables students to take their examinations in a stable and motivating atmosphere, thereby enhancing their opportunities to achieve the best possible results. He also commended the efforts of administrative and teaching staff in creating the appropriate conditions to ensure that examinations are conducted efficiently and smoothly.

The end-of-second-semester examinations will continue until June 21, with ongoing monitoring by the Ministry to ensure their proper conduct and to provide all necessary support and requirements for students across various schools.

