IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs Intercontinental Mumbai Goregaon, Strengthening Its Luxury Footprint In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's leading hospitality companies, has announced the signing of a management agreement with Zon Hotels (Mumbai) Private Limited to develop InterContinental Mumbai Goregaon. Scheduled to open in Q1 2030, the hotel marks a significant addition to IHG's luxury portfolio in India and further strengthens its presence in Mumbai, one of the country's leading commercial and hospitality markets.

IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs InterContinental Mumbai Goregaon

Located in Goregaon, one of Mumbai's thriving western suburbs, InterContinental Mumbai Goregaon will feature 350 elegantly appointed guest rooms, including 70 suites. Strategically positioned between Andheri and Malad, the hotel will offer seamless connectivity across the city, providing an ideal destination for both business and leisure travellers. This signing expands IHG's luxury presence in Mumbai and reinforces its commitment to growth in one of India's most dynamic hospitality markets.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world's first international luxury hotel brand, synonymous with bold exploration, cultural discovery, and the worldliness that travel brings. With over 237 hotels open globally and more than 100 in the pipeline, the brand continues to pioneer new destinations, from iconic urban landmarks to immersive resort escapes. Each property serves as a distinguished gateway to its destination, seamlessly connecting guests with local culture and experiences.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, "We are delighted to partner with Zon Hotels (Mumbai) Private Limited to bring InterContinental Mumbai Goregaon to the city. Mumbai continues to demonstrate strong demand across both business and leisure travel, and Goregaon's emergence as a growing commercial corridor makes it an ideal location to expand our luxury portfolio."

He added, "InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is synonymous with culturally rich and globally inspired hospitality. With InterContinental Mumbai Goregaon joining our portfolio, we look forward to creating a destination that offers world-class amenities, intuitive service, and a strong sense of place, catering to the evolving needs of modern travellers."

Sandip Gupta, Director, Zon Hotels ( Mumbai ) Private Limited, said, "We are pleased to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring the world-renowned InterContinental brand to Goregaon. This collaboration builds on our existing relationship with IHG and reflects our shared vision of developing landmark hospitality destinations. We are confident the hotel will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Mumbai. Leveraging IHG's global expertise, enterprise systems, and powerful loyalty platform, we are well positioned to deliver exceptional value to both guests and stakeholders alike."

Guests at InterContinental Mumbai Goregaon will experience the brand's hallmarks of refined luxury, personalised service, and meaningful cultural connections. The hotel will feature five distinct dining venues, including an all-day dining restaurant, bar, specialty restaurants, and a lobby lounge.

The property will also offer extensive meeting and event facilities across multiple versatile spaces, including one of the largest ballrooms in the city. Wellness and recreation offerings will include a fully equipped fitness centre, spa, and swimming pool. Retail spaces and ample parking facilities will further enhance the overall guest experience.

Ishwar Shukla, Director, DGS Group , said, "The hotel will be a landmark destination in North Mumbai and a flagship asset for all stakeholders involved. Designed to the highest international standards, the property will feature exceptional architecture and contemporary design, setting a new benchmark for hospitality in the region. Catering to a diverse range of customer segments, the hotel will offer world-class experiences, combining luxury, comfort, and outstanding service."

As IHG continues to expand its luxury and lifestyle portfolio in India, InterContinental Mumbai Goregaon represents another important milestone in strengthening its presence in key gateway cities. The hotel is set to become a landmark destination, offering a seamless blend of global standards and local cultural experiences.

IHG currently has 52 hotels operating across seven brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza, voco Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, and Holiday Inn Express, with a strong pipeline of 98 hotels expected to open over the next three to five years.

About Zon Hotels (Mumbai) Private Limited

Zon Hotels (Mumbai) Private Limited is a joint venture between the SanRaj Group and the DGS Group. The SanRaj Group currently owns the 245-key Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, and this project marks its second hotel partnership with IHG, further strengthening the relationship between the two groups.

The SanRaj Group owns and operates a portfolio of seven hotels across India and the United Kingdom, comprising approximately 1,100 operational rooms which includes the 245 keys Holiday Inn Mumbai

Alongside its existing portfolio and the recently announced InterContinental Mumbai Goregaon, the Group is developing a greenfield luxury resort in Goa, which is expected to feature approximately 150 rooms upon completion.

The Group is also actively pursuing the acquisition of two additional premium and luxury hotel assets. Upon completion of these transactions, SanRaj Group's portfolio is expected to expand to nine operating hotels within the current year, further strengthening its position as a leading hospitality owner, developer and operator across key markets.



About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.



With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 6,963 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,300 properties.



Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials : Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels

Suites : Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

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