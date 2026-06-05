Karnataka Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Alert Issued Across Coastal And Interior Districts

Karnataka Weather Alert: The southwest monsoon has strengthened across Karnataka, bringing widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity. The India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in several coastal areas

The southwest monsoon has become active across Karnataka, and rainfall is expected to continue in most parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several regions in Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

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During the last 24 hours, many coastal areas and parts of the interior region recorded significant rainfall. Annigeri in Dharwad district and the Belagavi observatory received 6 cm of rain each, while Dharwad, Karwar, and Shirahatti recorded around 4 cm. Moderate rainfall was also reported in Gokak, Hidkal Dam, and Sandur.

Meanwhile, Bidar recorded the state's highest temperature at 37.8°C. However, temperatures dropped noticeably in several places, including Mangaluru Airport, Mandya, and Shivamogga.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. Authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough weather conditions.

Strong winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are also expected along the coastline. The weather system over the Arabian Sea near Goa, along with an upper-air circulation, is contributing to increased rainfall activity across the coastal belt.

Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to stay alert as intense rainfall could lead to localized flooding and disruptions.

Several districts in North Interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi, are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Dharwad, Gadag, and Koppal may also witness intense showers, while Bagalkote, Bidar, Haveri, Raichur, and Yadgir are likely to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In South Interior Karnataka, heavy rainfall is expected in Ballari, Vijayanagara, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Davanagere districts. Cities and districts such as Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Hassan, and Kodagu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The weather department stated that conditions remain favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into more parts of Karnataka over the next two to three days, bringing continued rainfall across the state.