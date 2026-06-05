Telangana: 3 Dead After Cylinder Explosion Sparks Fire In Miryalguda

Three people died after a fire broke out in a house in the Kalakawada area of Miryalguda, Telangana, following a cylinder explosion late on Thursday night, officials said.

Investigation Underway

According to a fire department official, information about the blaze was received at around 12:30 am, following which a fire engine was rushed to the spot.

The official said an investigation into the incident is underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

"Last night around 12.30, we received information that a fire had broken out in a house in Kalakawada, Miryalguda. One fire engine reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Three people lost their lives following a cylinder explosion. We are investigating the matter. The bodies have been shifted for a post-mortem. The deceased are an elderly woman, a girl, and a boy. We will provide more details after the investigation is complete," the fire official said.

Further details are awaited.

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