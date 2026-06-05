Mexico's Stock Market Drops To The Floor Of Its Long Range

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday, June 5, 2026 · Covering Thursday June 4 session Summary The IPC fell 1.31% to 67,392.19 on Thursday June 4, its sharpest drop in a while. The market opened at its high for the day and sold off steadily from there, sliding down to the bottom of the quiet range it has been stuck in for months. After a long stretch of going almost nowhere, this was the first session in a while with real selling behind it. Even so, it is not a breakdown yet. The market has spent months trading roughly between 67,000 and 70,000, and Thursday simply pushed it to the lower edge of that band rather than out of it. The longer-term trend line that has guided the market higher for over a year sits far below, so the bigger uptrend is still firmly in place. What it is waiting on is trade. The single biggest event on the horizon is the July review of the North American trade deal, which will decide how much uncertainty hangs over Mexico's exporters. Closer at hand, the World Cup arrives in June with a tourism boost, and the peso has stayed steady. Until the trade picture clears, the market looks likely to keep drifting. The Big Three 1.

The IPC dropped 1.31% to 67,392.19, opening at the day's high and closing near its low. After months of barely moving, this was the first session in a while with genuine selling, taking the market to the bottom of its long-running range. 2.

It is a soft patch, not a turn. The market has traded between roughly 67,000 and 70,000 for months, and Thursday took it to the lower edge, not out of it. The longer-term trend line sits far below, so the bigger uptrend holds. 3.

Trade is the thing to watch. The July review of the North American trade deal is the biggest event ahead and the main source of caution. With the World Cup tourism boost near and the peso steady, the market is drifting while it waits. IPC 67,392 −1.31% Range floor ~67,000 Now testing Mood Soft First real dip Next event Jul 1 Trade review 02 The Day's Numbers

What Where it landed Change In plain terms IPC close 67,392.19 −1.31% Sharpest in a while Day's range 67,198–68,332 Sold off Closed near low The range 67,000–70,000 Months long Now at the floor Peso ~17.2 Steady Calm currency Long-term trend ~65,423 Far below Uptrend in place

Source: Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Banco de México, TradingView. Snapshot: June 5, 2026 05:56 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceMexico - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Mexico - Live Market Board

BMV · Mexico City

Jun 5, 2026 · 03:39

S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 67,392-1.31% +17.24% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 7% advancing

1 ▲ advancing14 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 17.27 -0.11%

Brent crude 95.15 +0.13%

Gold 4,471 -0.11%

Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +0.99% TELEVISA, AMX

Materials -0.27% CEMEX

Financials -0.44% GFNORTE

Other -0.78% AMX ADR

Consumer Staples -1.18% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF

Mining -1.21% GMEXICO

Industrials -1.43% GAP, ASUR, OMA

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

170,331

-2.22%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

67,392

-1.31%



S&P IPSAChile

10,304

-0.54%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,174,511

+0.33%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,228.19

-0.48%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

34,836.62

+0.71%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 67,392 -1.31% +17.24% 68,286 - - - USD/MXN 17.27 -0.11% -10.05% 17.29 17.29 17.26 - WALMEX 51.57 -1.15% -20.03% 52.17 52.13 50.73 12,322,502 GMEXICO 211.45 -1.21% +99.06% 214.03 214.32 206.94 3,517,523 FEMSA 211.59 -0.10% +5.19% 211.81 212.45 208.15 1,408,232 CEMEX 22.39 -0.27% +72.35% 22.45 22.50 22.29 12,935,014 GFNORTE 179.89 -0.44% +4.84% 180.69 181.19 178.93 2,893,994 BIMBO 57.14 -2.12% +9.81% 58.38 58.45 56.81 938,585 TELEVISA 9.34 +3.32% +20.70% 9.04 9.37 8.98 2,000,368 AMX 21.90 -1.35% +36.03% 22.20 22.12 21.79 15,035,349 GAP 414.21 -1.02% -7.17% 418.48 420.43 408.00 549,939 ASUR 292.80 -1.34% -10.05% 296.77 296.78 292.42 41,316 OMA 215.43 -1.93% -11.70% 219.66 220.88 215.07 414,914 KOF 184.60 -1.31% -0.19% 187.05 190.00 183.99 424,638 GRUMA 290.36 -1.38% -13.68% 294.42 295.98 290.19 382,953 KIMBER 37.71 -1.00% +10.03% 38.09 38.22 37.57 2,542,061 AMX ADR 25.34 -0.78% +52.10% 25.54 25.56 25.18 610,540

Largest moves today TELEVISA9.34+3.32% BIMBO57.14-2.12% OMA215.43-1.93% GRUMA290.36-1.38% AMX21.90-1.35% ASUR292.80-1.34% IPC MEX67,392-1.31% KOF184.60-1.31%

The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 1.31%, with breadth negative - 1 of 15 names higher. Telecom led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

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03 Why It Fell The first real selling in a while

For months the Mexican market has been remarkably quiet, drifting in a narrow band without much conviction either way. Thursday broke that calm. Shares opened at the day's high and sold off through the session to close near the low, the kind of one-sided day that had been missing for a long stretch. There was no single piece of bad news to blame; it looked instead like a build-up of caution finally tipping the market lower, with investors trimming positions rather than reacting to a shock.

Trade nerves in the background

The cloud over the market is trade. Mexico sends the vast majority of its exports to the United States, so the July review of the North American trade deal is the event that matters most to its companies, and the uncertainty around it keeps a lid on enthusiasm. Until investors know whether the deal will be smoothly extended or face a tougher renegotiation, many are reluctant to push the market higher.

§04 · The Bigger Picture

Step back and this is a market that has been treading water near its highs. After a strong climb over the past year and a record set early in 2026, the IPC ran into a ceiling and has spent months moving sideways between roughly 67,000 and 70,000. Thursday's drop took it to the floor of that band, but it remains far above the longer-term trend line. The uptrend is intact; the market is simply pausing.

The levels are easy to follow. The 67,000 area just beneath is the floor the market is now testing; holding it keeps the range intact, while a clear break below would be the first real warning. On the way up, the 70,000 zone is the ceiling that has capped every attempt to rally this year. What decides which way it breaks is mostly the trade review in July.

05 A Look at the Chart

S&P/BMV IPC Index daily, BMV. TradingView · June 5, 2026 05:56 UTC

The chart shows months of sideways drift now testing its floor. The IPC has held between roughly 67,000 and 70,000 since topping out early in the year, and Thursday's drop took it to the lower edge. The 67,000 area is the line to watch: hold it and the range stays intact; lose it and the soft patch turns more serious.

The wider view stays constructive. The market is well above its longer-term trend line and the peso is steady, so a single sharp day at the bottom of the range is not yet a turn. As long as 67,000 holds, this reads as a soft patch rather than the start of a slide.

06 What to Watch Jul 1 · The trade review The North American trade deal review is the biggest event for Mexican stocks this year. Now · The 67,000 floor Holding it keeps the range intact; losing it is the first real warning. Jun · The World Cup The tournament arrives this month, bringing a tourism boost. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the market fall? After months of barely moving, caution over trade finally tipped it lower. There was no single shock; investors trimmed positions, and the 1.31% drop took the market to the bottom of the range it has held all spring. Is this a serious drop? Not yet. The market only slid to the floor of its long range, not out of it, and sits far above its longer-term trend line. The 67,000 area is the level to watch; holding it keeps the soft patch contained. What is the market waiting for? The July review of the North American trade deal, which decides how much uncertainty hangs over Mexico's exporters. A smooth outcome would lift the cloud; a tougher renegotiation would weigh on stocks and the peso. Verdict

A soft day, not a turn. The IPC fell 1.31% to 67,392.19 on Thursday, its sharpest drop in a while, sliding to the bottom of the quiet range it has held for months. After a long stretch of going almost nowhere, this was the first session with real selling, most likely a build-up of caution over the July trade review finally tipping the market lower rather than any single shock. Yet it is still a soft patch within a healthy uptrend: the market remains far above its longer-term trend line, the peso is steady, and the drop only took it to the floor of its range. The 67,000 area is the line to hold, and the trade review is the event that decides which way the market finally breaks.

Related: The 70,000 ceiling · The trade review · Mexico's outlook.

A soft drop to the floor of the range; the July trade review decides the next move.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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