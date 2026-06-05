ZPMC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ZPMC's World-First Smart Production Line for Container Spreaders Comes Online

05.06.2026 / 07:35 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZPMC's world-first smart production line for container spreaders has entered operation, integrating digital manufacturing technologies with a material-flow assembly system designed to improve efficiency, traceability, and production capacity. Designed to meet the requirements of high-mix, low-volume, and customized container spreader production, the new production line reconfigures the manufacturing process around a flow-line assembly model. It replaces traditional labor-intensive assembly methods with a flow-line assembly process driven by material movement. By integrating digital systems with production equipment, the line enables precise coordination between information and material flows, moving beyond conventional manual and discrete manufacturing processes for spreaders. The project demonstrates a new approach to smart manufacturing in the port machinery sector and applies pulse-line assembly methods to heavy port equipment production. The smart production line measures 180 meters in length and 30 meters in width. It features a lean layout of six workstations and incorporates advanced technologies including digital twins, 3D visualization tools, and full-load durability testing. Supported by facility-wide 5G connectivity, automated warehouse systems, industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, and an energy and carbon management platform, the line provides end-to-end production visibility, process control, and full traceability. The line has significantly increased production capacity and efficiency. Annual output has increased from 850 to 1,500 units, assembly time has been reduced from 15 days to 3 days, assembly efficiency has doubled, and key workstations are fully digitalized. These improvements have also enhanced product precision and manufacturing consistency.



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