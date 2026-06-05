Mayawati Extends Birthday Wishes To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati on Friday extended birthday greetings to Yogi Adityanath, the current Chief Minister of the state, wishing him good health and a long life.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati said,“Heartfelt birthday greetings to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath, along with best wishes for his good health and a long life.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to Yogi Adityanath and appreciated his efforts towards the development and progress of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said,“Best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Ji on his birthday. His work towards the state's progress is noteworthy. He has always focussed on improving the quality of life for people and ensuring all-round growth. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Yogi Adityanath, born on June 5, 1972, in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, is a Hindu monk and political leader. He is a senior figure in the BJP and is the only leader to have served two consecutive full terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most politically significant states.

He left home in the 1990s to join the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya and was associated with the campaign surrounding the demolition of the Babri Masjid. During that period, he became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the then head of the Gorakhnath Math.

CM Yogi currently serves as the 'Mahant', or chief priest, of the Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur. He is widely known for promoting Hindutva ideology and has played a key role in BJP election campaigns since 2017.

Born as Ajay Singh Bisht in Panchur village of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region, he was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 from Gorakhpur constituency. He went on to win the seat four more times.

In 2017, he vacated his parliamentary seat after being appointed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a position he continues to hold, leading the state for two consecutive terms.