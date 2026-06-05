Game Without Limits: Samsung MENA Showcased The Ultimate Mobile Gaming Experience With Razer

Designed for seamless everyday use, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, delivering exceptional performance for next-level mobile gaming. Paired with an advanced vapor chamber cooling system, it enables sustained, high-performance gameplay, including ray-tracing capabilities, without compromising on stability or comfort. Additionally, the Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces the world's first“Privacy Display” in a smartphone, enhancing usability by allowing users to protect on-screen content in public environments.”

Adding to the Galaxy S26 Ultra's gaming experience is the Razer Kishi V3 Pro, a full-sized mobile controller built for precision and comfort. Featuring full-size TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps and support for both wired and remote play for PC, it delivers responsive input and a more ergonomic grip. Paired together, Galaxy S26 Ultra and Kishi V3 Pro enable smooth, high-performance gameplay that fits a fast, on-the-go lifestyle.

Created to connect with young gamers across the region, the collaboration blends premium hardware with authentic gaming culture, bringing Samsung innovation together with Razer's reputation among players.“Game Without Limits” positions the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Kishi V3 Pro duo as the ideal combination for top-level mobile gaming that is competitive, immersive, and always ready to move.

“Gaming has become a core experience for today's youth, and they expect their devices to keep up with the speed, performance, and immersion of modern gameplay,” said Omar Saheb, Regional Vice President of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA.“With the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Razer Kishi V3 Pro, we're bringing together powerful mobile performance and precision control to deliver a more immersive and competitive gaming experience”

Ignacio Sune, Sales and Marketing Vice President of Razer EMEA, added:“Razer's philosophy is to build products that help gamers play with greater control and confidence. Working with Samsung enabled us to bring that same approach to mobile, allowing gamers to enjoy the full potential of mobile gaming without compromising control.”

Discover the ultimate mobile gaming experience with Galaxy S26 Ultra, available on Samsung, while the Razer Kishi V3 Pro is available on rzr/kishiv3pro.