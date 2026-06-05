Karisma Kapoor Recalls Watching Rishi Kapoor's Iconic Song'dafli Wale' In Theatres As A Child

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she recalled watching her uncle and Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor's iconic song 'Dafli Wale' in theatres as a child.

Reflecting on the legacy of the song, Karisma Kapoor shared, "Yeh song maine bachpan mein Metro Cinema mein jaake bohot baar dekha hai. I do feel emotional as Chintu Uncle ki yaad aati hai jab yeh song dekhti hoon aur woh kaise dafli bajate hain is song mein."

(I watched this song many times at Metro Cinema when I was a child. I do feel emotional whenever I watch this song because it reminds me of Chintu Uncle, and the way he plays the dafli in this song)

The actress who is currently seen on the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer in the capacity of a judge, saw her co-judge and stalwart dancer and actor Jaaved Jaaferi also admitted of being Rishi Kapoor's fan.

He also expressed admiration for Rishi Kapoor's effortless screen magic,“Main Rishi sahab ka bohot bada fan raha hoon. Bohot kam actors hote hain jo convincingly musical instruments bajate hain, aur Rishi sahab jaise uss gaane mein dafli bajate hain, woh aapko convince kar dete hain ki woh sach mein dafli baja sakte hain."

(I have always been a huge fan of Rishi Sahab. Very few actors can convincingly play musical instruments on screen, and the way Rishi Sahab plays the dafli in that song, he completely convinces you that he can actually play it in real life)

The revelation took place after contestant Geetanjali performed on the song, 'Dafli Wale', from the hit 1979 film 'Sargam'.

The song featured that featured Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada, was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi.

It was composed by the celebrated duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal, and lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

–IANS

rd/