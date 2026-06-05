ANSAM Demands Release Of 6 Naga Hostages, Gives Ultimatum To Manipur

ANSAM Demands Release of Naga Hostages

The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) on Friday demanded that the Manipur government release six Naga hostages and hand them over to the victim families and the Naga community. Speaking to ANI, ANSAM President Th. Angteshang Maring said the organisation has launched a solidarity march for the hostages and submitted an ultimatum to the state government. "We have given an ultimatum to the state government to release the hostages and hand them over to the victim families and the Naga people. We have started a solidarity march for the hostages, demanding that the state and central governments take action and ensure their release," Maring said.

Widespread Protests and Political Action

Earlier on May 28, Security forces were deployed to Irawat Bhavan in Imphal as the All Manipur Nupi Marup held a protest rally on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of six Naga hostages. The organisation submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding the ongoing crisis in the state. The demonstrators carried banners and placards to call for a stop to abductions.

Assistant Secretary, All Manipur Nupi Marup, Ningthoujam Premila, said that the rally aimed to convey the people's issue to leaders. "Our protest rally is being organised for the submission of a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur regarding the present crisis and various issues affecting the state. Through the rally, we want the leaders to listen to the problems being faced by the people," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Wednesday met the National Human Rights Commission over issues relating to Manipur. Singh said, "We visited the National Human Rights Commission today over issues relating to Manipur. We filed a complaint to NHRC on the present issues of Manipur."

Earlier on Monday, the Naga Peoples Union demanded the immediate and safe release of six Naga civilians allegedly abducted on May 13, holding a massive rally in Manipur's Imphal and submitting a memorandum to the state government.

Previous Hostage Release

Earlier, on May 15, a total of 28 hostages were released after both the Kuki and Naga sides freed 14 individuals each, in a development facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), civil society organisations (CSOs), and law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)