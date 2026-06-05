Trump On Possible Zelensky-Putin Talks: It Would Be Very Good If They Met

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the U.S. President made the remark while speaking with reporters in Washington.

“I'm glad that they are maybe talking about a meeting,” Trump said in response to a question regarding Zelensky's proposal to hold a face-to-face meeting with Putin.

According to Trump, the United States has done a lot to help make such a meeting possible.

“It would be very good if they met. They should get it done!” the American leader stressed.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine would pass Zelensky's letter to Putin through diplomatic channels.

Russia's battlefield losses in May exceeded 30,000 personnel –

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 4, Zelensky published an open letter proposing a personal meeting with Putin to discuss ways to bring the war to an end.

Photo: The White House