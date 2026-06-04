PM Modi Extends Best Wishes On World Environment Day, Applauds Conservation Efforts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of World Environment Day and praised those who are dedicated to protecting and preserving the environment.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said,“Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable. Numerous efforts by our Government over the last decade highlight our work in this direction. Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals. The people of India have shown how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve our environment."

Observed annually on June 5, World Environment Day aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourage action to safeguard the planet. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it has become one of the largest global platforms for environmental advocacy and public engagement.

The origin of World Environment Day can be traced back to the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment held in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972. The conference marked a significant milestone in international environmental governance by bringing ecological concerns to the forefront of global policymaking.

Following the conference, the United Nations officially designated June 5 as World Environment Day, with the first observance taking place in 1973.

The occasion serves as an important reminder of the environmental challenges confronting the world today, including climate change, pollution, biodiversity loss, and the depletion of natural resources. It encourages individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to environmental protection.

Over the years, World Environment Day has evolved into a global movement involving more than 150 countries. Activities such as tree-planting campaigns, beach clean-ups, educational programmes, and policy initiatives are organised worldwide. Each year, a host country is selected, and a specific theme highlights a pressing environmental issue.

While governments and organisations play a crucial role in environmental conservation, individual efforts are equally important. Simple actions such as reducing waste, conserving water, using public transport, planting trees, and adopting sustainable lifestyles can collectively make a meaningful difference.