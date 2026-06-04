Crypto Market News: Alphapepe To Announce First CEX Partnership As XRP Price Prediction Hits $8.00

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto market news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project confirmed that its first centralized exchange partnership reveal is now expected within weeks. The presale has crossed $1.46 million in total capital raised, Stage 17 is live at $0.01858, and holder growth has climbed past 9,200 while AlphaSwap demo traction and audit completion continue to support the project's pre-listing profile.









The upcoming CEX partnership reveal gives AlphaPepe a clear company catalyst as XRP price prediction headlines continue to track higher long-term targets, with Standard Chartered's earlier XRP roadmap pointing toward $8.00 in 2026 if regulatory clarity, ETF demand, and institutional adoption strengthen.

AlphaPepe To Announce First CEX Partnership Within Weeks

AlphaPepe's upcoming centralized exchange partnership reveal marks one of the project's most important pre-listing milestones so far. The team has confirmed that the first CEX partnership will be announced within weeks, giving the presale a visible exchange-related catalyst before public trading begins.

The presale has now crossed $1.46 million, with Stage 17 active at $0.01858 and the holder count above 9,200. That continued growth shows the project is moving through stage progression, community expansion, and exchange preparation at the same time.

The CEX partnership reveal is important because centralized exchanges can expand visibility beyond the presale audience. A first confirmed exchange relationship can place AlphaPepe in front of a wider trading base, improve market awareness, and give participants a clearer view of how the project is preparing for its next phase.

AlphaPepe's product layer continues to support the presale momentum. AlphaSwap, the project's AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users. That gives the project a working product environment before its exchange debut, separating it from many presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before the token reaches exchanges. Combined with 9,200+ holders, over $1.46 million raised, Stage 17 momentum, AlphaSwap demo usage, instant token delivery, and an upcoming CEX partnership reveal, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

XRP Price Prediction Hits $8.00

The XRP price prediction debate has returned to higher upside targets, with Standard Chartered's earlier roadmap pointing toward $8.00 in 2026. The bullish case depends on regulatory clarity, ETF demand, institutional adoption, and XRP gaining deeper use across payments and tokenization infrastructure.

The $8.00 XRP price prediction remains a bullish scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with Stage 17 active at $0.01858, over $1.46 million raised, 9,200+ holders, AlphaSwap already tested by more than 5,000 demo users, and the first CEX partnership reveal now expected within weeks.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's latest update gives the project a defined company catalyst while broader crypto traders continue watching XRP price prediction targets. The presale has crossed $1.46 million, Stage 17 is live at $0.01858, the holder count has passed 9,200, and the first centralized exchange partnership reveal is now approaching.

The $8.00 XRP price prediction shows how institutional adoption, ETF demand, and regulatory clarity continue to shape major altcoin narratives. But AlphaPepe's roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with presale progression, AlphaSwap demo traction, audit completion, and exchange preparation all converging before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has capital raised, holder growth, working product traction, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and CEX partnership momentum moving together. Stage 17 remains active at $0.01858, with the first exchange reveal now expected within weeks.