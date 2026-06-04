Impact Analytics Releases“The Retail Demand Reset” Report, Warning Of $5B+ Annual Capital Exposure As GLP-1 Adoption Reshapes Apparel Economics Across Sizing And Assortment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics today announced the release of their latest research report, The Retail Demand Reset: How GLP-1 Adoption Is Reshaping Apparel Economics, From Size Curves to Assortment Architecture, Capital Allocation, and Sustainability Risk. Report findings were featured in the Wall Street Journal.

Building on the company's 2024 and 2025 GLP-1 research, the new report finds that accelerating GLP-1 usage is no longer limited to influencing apparel size curves. It is structurally altering fit preferences, silhouette demand, color mix, return rates, markdown economics, and capital allocation decisions across the industry.

According to the report, more than 400 million apparel units annually could be misaligned by 2027 if current adoption trends continue, representing approximately $5 billion in retail capital and margin leakage each year. The exposure compounds across buy cycles, embedding distortion into working capital, inventory turns, and EPS.

“This is not a seasonal adjustment. It is a structural demand re-segmentation,” said Prashant Agrawal, CEO and Founder of Impact Analytics and Professor of Retail AI & Advanced Analytics at Columbia Business School.“Retailers that continue planning off historical size curves are locking in capital inefficiency. The operating model must reset before the next buy cycle embeds yesterday's assumptions into tomorrow's inventory.”

The Impact Analytics analysis shows that static planning models are unable to keep pace with the non-linear acceleration, regional divergence, channel asymmetry, and attribute-level fragmentation now underway. The report further estimates that if 5% of the projected 400 million misaligned units are liquidated or destroyed, roughly 20 million units of embedded waste could be generated annually, reinforcing that size precision is both a financial and environmental lever.

“If GLP-1 adoption continues to scale as expected, S–M dominance may structurally stabilize while L+ erosion accelerates in urban markets,” the report concludes.“The $5+ billion question is whether planning systems will reset before the next buy cycle locks in yesterday's obsolete assumptions.”

Key Findings from The Retail Demand Reset Report

The report outlines several material shifts now visible across U.S. apparel demand:



A 1–3 percentage point annual decline in L+ share nationally, with regional acceleration in certain markets



Up to 360–430 million units annually at risk under accelerated adoption scenarios



Medium softening in high-adoption markets, creating amplified financial exposure given its historical volume weight



Attribute fragmentation across color, fit, silhouette, finish, and product category, increasing subclass-level misallocation

Even a 1 percentage point increase in return rates on a $10B category equates to $100M in incremental reverse logistics and margin exposure

The full report is available for download here.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics that leverage Agentic AI. With a fully integrated end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing, and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year's inputs to forecast and plan this year's business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at .

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