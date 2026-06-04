MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Xcite Uranium Engages Westmount Capital to Provide European IR Services

June 04, 2026 7:18 PM EDT | Source: Xcite Uranium Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - Xcite Uranium Inc. (CSE: XRI) ("Xcite") is pleased to announce that it has executed a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Westmount Capital dated as of the date hereof. Under the Agreement, Westmount Capital will provide the Company with European investor relations services, including exposure and introductions to European investors, family offices, institutional brokers, analysts and institutional fund managers, and companies and entrepreneurs investing in the mining sector in general across Europe.

The initial term of the Agreement will run from June 4, 2026 to August 31, 2027. The Agreement will automatically renew for a subsequent 12 month term unless either party provides notice of termination at least three months before such renewal. As compensation for the services, the Company will pay Westmount Capital 6,000 Swiss Francs (approximately Cdn$10,550) per month under the Agreement. The Company has also issued 400,000 stock options to Robert Seguin (Westmount Capital's principal), with 100,000 options vesting three months after issuance and an additional 100,000 options vesting each three months thereafter, each option exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.19 for a period of two years.

Westmount Capital is a Switzerland-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm specializing in connecting growth-oriented public companies with European investors. Leveraging its extensive network of institutional and private investors across Europe, Westmount Capital provides strategic investor outreach, market awareness programs, and corporate communications services designed to enhance visibility, strengthen shareholder engagement, and support long-term value creation. Westmount Capital can be reached at: 9, rue de Candolle, 1205 Geneva, Switzerland, ..., +41.22.908.30.90. To the Company's knowledge, neither Westmount Capital nor its principal hold any securities of the Company other than the stock options issued under the Agreement.

About Xcite Uranium Inc.

Xcite Uranium is an early-stage exploration company working to become a leader in the discovery and development of energy transition metals. The uranium project portfolio in the Athabasca basin will propel the company's efforts to achieve a high-grade discovery based on new geological modelling and exploration thesis in a past-producing uranium camp dormant for 40 years. The Uranium City project portfolio constitutes the Don Lake, Beaver River, Smitty, Lorado, Gulch and Black Bay properties.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Xcite Uranium Inc.

Jean-Francois Meilleur, CEO

Contact:

Jean-Francois Meilleur

CEO, Director, and Shareholder

Xcite Uranium Inc. (CSE: XRI)

...

+1 514 951 2730

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company's mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.







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Source: Xcite Uranium Inc.