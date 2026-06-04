Verizon Declares Quarterly Dividend On June 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 70.75 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the prior quarter's dividend rate. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 3, 2026 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2026.

"Verizon's commitment to the dividend remains ironclad and is a direct reflection of our focus on long-term shareholder value,” said Dan Schulman, CEO of Verizon.“Through our ongoing transformation, we continue to prioritize building trust, delighting our customers, and staying disciplined with our capital allocation strategy. Twenty consecutive years of dividend increases is a track record we're extremely proud of and one that reflects the cash-generating nature of our business.”

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made approximately $11.5 billion in cash dividend payments in 2025.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon or find a retail location at.

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Jamie Serino

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