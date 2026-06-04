Science Is HERE All Summer At The Tech Interactive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Jose's Science Center Announces Packed Lineup Headlined by Summer Camp, Tech Topple, DOME Series, Workshops, and Tech at Nite

San Jose, CA, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is HERE at The Tech Interactive, San Jose's science center, with hands-on experiences for curious minds of all ages. From The Tech's first-ever summer camp and a 40,000-domino chain reaction to full-dome laser shows, after-hours events for adults, IMAX® films, and expanded access options, this season invites families, teens, adults, and visitors to explore, tinker, and rediscover their inner innovator.

Located in the heart of downtown San Jose, The Tech is an easy summer destination for an air-conditioned day out, especially as the city welcomes a season of major events and SJ26 celebrations.

“This summer really shows the range of what The Tech can be,” said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive.“We have first-time campers, teens coming for full-dome laser shows, adults rediscovering the museum after hours, and families returning again and again for hands-on experiences. That mix is exactly what we mean when we say science is here for everyone.”

A New Summer Camp for Young Innovators

This summer marks the debut of CAMP at The Tech, The Tech Interactive's first in-house summer camp. Designed for curious kids entering grades 2-6, CAMP at The Tech runs from June 15 to Aug. 7, with six week-long sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and optional extended care.

Each week-long session explores a different theme, including BioTinkering, Ultimate Upcycle, Kinetic Commotion, and Planet Protectors. Campers will tinker with biology to create bio pigments, sustainable fibers, and building materials, transform recyclable materials into new inventions, build Rube Goldberg-style devices with traps, falls, triggers, and sound, and explore conservation, environmental engineering, and design.

“CAMP at The Tech is all about giving kids permission to tinker, test, build, fail, try again, and surprise themselves,” said Liz O'Hare Menezes, Summer Camp Program Manager at The Tech Interactive.“Every week is designed to help campers ask big questions, develop confidence in engineering design, and practice real-world problem solving, while still making space for the classic summer camp magic of friendship, discovery, and fun.”

Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

A 40,000-Domino Adventure Takes Over The Tech

One of the summer's biggest visual highlights is Tech Topple: The Great Adventure, a weeklong domino engineering event that brings together expert chain-reaction and machine builders from across the country.

From July 12-18, visitors can watch the build take shape inside The Tech as the team of builders transform 40,000 dominoes into one epic journey. The week culminates in a final topple on Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m., when one ball sets the entire adventure in motion.

The event gives visitors a front-row look at the engineering design process in action, from planning and patience to cause, effect, timing, failure, and spectacular success. For those who want to get even closer to the action, Domino Masters Workshops will offer hands-on opportunities to learn pro-level tips, take on creative chain-reaction challenges, and build alongside the experts. The 2025 Tech Topple can be viewed here.

The DOME Series Brings New Line-up of Laser Shows Downtown

This summer, The Tech's DOME Series brings a rotating lineup of laser shows with iconic music, Hollywood films in IMAX, and summer night-out energy to downtown San Jose.

The lineup includes The Mandalorian & Grogu and The Odyssey in IMAX, Lasers! Pink Floyd, Lasers! Daft Punk, Lasers! K-Pop Demon Hunters, Lasers! Bad Bunny, and Lasers! Galactic Odyssey.

The DOME Series has something for every kind of fan, from date-night planners and friend groups to families with teens, music lovers, movie fans, and visitors looking for a cooler way to spend a summer evening. Instead of a field, stage, or lawn chair, guests step inside the Dome Theater for big sound, bold visuals, and an escape from hot summer nights.

Tech at Nite Brings After-Hours Science to Adults 21+

On July 30, Tech at Nite is back. This is a 21+ adults-only evening that gives guests the chance to explore the museum after hours.

With food, drinks, a DJ, a hands-on craft experience with Local Color, and access to exhibits throughout the museum, Tech at Nite invites adults to experience The Tech in a new way. It is designed for grown-up curiosity, whether guests are longtime science fans, first-time visitors, or people who have not been to The Tech since they were kids.

Tickets coming soon.

Last Chance to Experience Space Exploration Gallery

This summer is the last chance to experience Space Exploration, closing in August as The Tech makes way for exciting new exhibits, including the shaky return of an old favorite.

In Space Exploration, visitors can strap into a Jet Pack Chair, command a rover across a Martian habitat, fix a satellite, and touch an actual piece of Mars.

Visitors can also explore featured exhibits including Body Worlds Decoded, where real, preserved human specimens reveal the muscles, nerves, and systems that make the body work; Innovation in Bloom, an exhibit celebrating creative ideas inspired by nature; and Dream Garden, an immersive experience that invites visitors into a colorful, playful world of imagination and discovery.

Hands-on Discovery all Summer Long

Beyond the major summer highlights, visitors will find rotating pop-up labs, workshops, IMAX films, exhibits, and activities throughout the season.

Summer experiences include rooftop Solar S'mores workshops, Molecular Meals Summer BBQ, Sailing Science, Cardboard Open Build, wind-powered vehicle activities, Infinity Day programming, Veggie Tie-Dye, and more.

From early learners to teens, adults, and tourists, The Tech is designed to grow with curious minds of all ages. And with excellent air conditioning, it is also a smart place to beat the heat while keeping curious minds busy.

Making Summer Access Easier

The Tech is also working to make summer visits easier and more accessible for families across the region.

Youth can use VTA's Summer Youth Pass to ride VTA bus and light rail to The Tech all summer long, from June 1 to Aug. 31. The 2026 pass is $70 and available for youth ages 18 and under. Summer Youth Pass holders can receive a $10 discount at The Tech for up to three people.

The Tech also participates in Museums for All, a national access program that offers reduced admission for visitors who receive food assistance. Guests with an EBT card can receive $5 general admission per person for up to six people. Museums for All admission is available in person only. IMAX films are an additional cost.

Visitors driving downtown can also receive $5 parking validation when they park at the Convention Center Garage or 2nd & San Carlos Garage and present their same-day ticket at Visitor Services. Excludes City-designated Special Event days.

Summer Hours

Beginning June 10, 2026, The Tech Interactive will move to a five-day operating week and will be closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays. Public summer hours, June 10 to Aug. 9, 2026, are Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Summer Membership Perks

With so many experiences unfolding across the season, The Tech Interactive is encouraging visitors to think beyond a one-time trip. Membership pays for itself in just two visits and offers unlimited admission all year, member-only event access and early ticketing, discounts on IMAX, gift shop purchases, and camps, and reciprocal access at more than 300 science centers.

The Tech Interactive is a nonprofit organization, and every visit, membership, and gift supports its mission to inspire the innovator in everyone. Community support helps keep hands-on STEM learning accessible for students, families, and educators across the region.

Tickets, membership, summer event information, and planning details are available at thetech.

Summer at a Glance

CAMP at The Tech

June 15 to Aug. 7

Six week-long sessions for kids entering grades 2-6

Learn more

Tech Topple: The Great Adventure

July 12 to 18

A 40,000-domino engineering spectacle, with the final topple on July 18 at 1 p.m.

The DOME Series

June to August

Full-dome laser shows and Hollywood films, including Lasers! Pink Floyd, Lasers! Daft Punk, Lasers! K-Pop Demon Hunters, Lasers! Bad Bunny, Lasers! Galactic Odyssey, and The Mandalorian & Grogu and The Odyssey in IMAX.

Learn more

Tech at Nite

July 30

A 21+ adults-only night with food, drinks, a DJ, hands-on activities, Local Color, and museum access after hours

Last Chance Exhibit

Closing in August: Space Exploration

Summer access options

VTA Summer Youth Pass discount, Museums for All admission, and $5 parking validation available

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Press Inquiries

Katie Barrow

publicrelations [at]

201 S. Market St.

San Jose, CA 95113

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: