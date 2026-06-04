ICAO Aviation Climate Week: States Seek Accelerated Decarbonization Of Air Transport



ICAO Climate Aviation Week highlights stronger international cooperation and new initiatives towards net-zero carbon emissions

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

MONTREAL Canada – Strengthened international cooperation will accelerate the decarbonization of air transport, including through a new capacity-building programme announced at ICAO Aviation Climate Week in Montréal today, in support of the long-term global aspirational goal of net-zero carbon emissions from international civil aviation by 2050 (LTAG).

Closing the three days of proceedings, ICAO secretary general Juan Carlos Salazar declared that“multilateralism is aviation's only pathway to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the only way to respond urgently to the climate crisis.” He commended the delegates' work, noting that“aviation has demonstrated the environmental leadership and innovation that other industries look to for inspiration.”

Over 500 participants from governments, industry, financial institutions and international organisations had gathered at ICAO's headquarters to address the climate crisis facing aviation.

Held under the theme“One Global Path: Advancing Net-Zero Aviation,” the event saw participants agree that while approaches to decarbonization may differ, efforts must remain harmonised and coordinated under ICAO in support of the LTAG, as agreed by states at the ICAO Assembly in 2022.

Participants emphasised that scaling up cleaner energy remains a central objective. They called for stronger policy frameworks under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), expanded support and funding for sustainable aviation fuels and cleaner energies through the ACT-SAF programme, and increased financing through mechanisms such as the ICAO Finvest Hub.

Industry, regulators, and financiers were urged to boost investment in both ACT-SAF and through the ICAO Finvest Hub and make aviation decarbonization projects more bankable by forming broader partnerships and creative financing approaches.

Delegates highlighted the need for increased capacity-building and wider access to eligible fuels and emissions units as ICAO prepares for a new phase of CORSIA in 2027, which is aviation's only global market-based measure and a key tool supporting carbon-neutral growth. Concerns were also expressed over overlapping external proposals for aviation taxation, and especially its impact on the socio-economic development of small island developing states.

Operational improvements were recognised for their immediate potential to reduce emissions, while delegates highlighted that important technological innovations will require the continued development of harmonised international standards through ICAO.

ICAO responded to building the momentum through its launch of the Assistance, Capacity-building and Training for LTAG programme (ACT-LTAG).

This new effort aims to help countries develop and update State Action Plans across all elements of the ICAO basket of aviation CO2 mitigation measures to support the LTAG, building upon existing ICAO roadmaps and programmes and in collaboration with regional initiatives and platforms. It will now provide practical training and expert advice, helping states measure emissions reduction efforts, secure climate finance, and participate in joint planning and partnerships at regional and global levels.

The programme is also expected to enhance monitoring systems, allowing for better tracking of the LTAG progress.

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