Laguna Treatment Center Warns Of Concerning Increase In Patients Seeking Help For Kratom Addiction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Center, a leading provider of addiction and co-occurring disorder treatment in Orange County, CA is issuing a warning to Californians and individuals across the nation about the growing threat of kratom and its byproducts. Kratom is an unregulated drug that produces stimulant effects at low doses and opioid-like effects at higher ones. The Orange County treatment center has seen a notable increase in the number of patients admitting to the inpatient facility. In just the first 5 months of 2026, 25 patients sought help for kratom dependence at Laguna Treatment Center, a 525% increase as compared to the 4 patients who sought treatment at the facility for kratom in all of 2025.

Recent data underscores the growing concern. A 2026 study published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that between 2015 and 2025, kratom-related exposure reports increased by more than 1,200%, with a noted spike in 2025. Hospitalizations linked to kratom exposure also grew in this time period, with kratom-only exposure hospitalizations rising 1,200% and kratom exposures involving multiple substances rising 1,300%.

Marketed as a safe“supplement” or“cure” for numerous ailments, kratom is sold legally in many states, although kratom-containing foods, supplements and other products are now prohibited in California. Kratom can cause significant physiological dependence, addiction, and severe withdrawal upon attempts to cut back on or end use. Kratom products are often touted by their marketers as supplements to increase energy, elicit relaxation, and help reduce symptoms of opioid withdrawal. However, there are no FDA-approved uses of the substance, and many states have moved to restrict or ban kratom based on its known risks.

“While those who sell kratom promote it as natural and non-addictive, we're seeing the very real evidence to contradict those claims,” said Trace Swartzfager, Executive Director of Laguna Treatment Center.“An alarming number of patients are coming in dependent on and addicted to kratom and its byproducts, such as 7-OH, who were previously unaware of the risks. This is relatively new territory for many providers, and we encourage insurance providers to expand and prioritize coverage for those seeking treatment for kratom misuse.”

Laguna Treatment Center offers comprehensive care for individuals struggling with kratom and other substance use disorders. The inpatient facility in Aliso Viejo also offers care for co-occurring mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and panic disorders, and PTSD, as well as a chronic relapse program for those who have struggled to maintain their sobriety long-term.

“Addiction to kratom can happen quickly, but recovery happens with the right help,” said Chris Cummins, Laguna Treatment Center's Chief Operating Officer.“With medical and clinical treatment, you can safely overcome your physical symptoms and gain the tools to support lasting recovery.”

About Laguna Treatment Center

Laguna Treatment Center, located in Aliso Viejo, CA, serves the Orange County area and individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide residential treatment services for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized care offers a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Laguna Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at lagunatreatment.

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand and Communications Manager

American Addiction Centers

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