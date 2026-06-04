MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brisbane, QUEENSLAND, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Plan Management, an Australian NDIS plan management provider, announced today that it has achieved a 4.9-star Google rating across more than 50 customer reviews, marking a significant company milestone. The achievement reinforces Orange Plan Management's position as a leading NDIS plan manager in Australia and reflects consistent feedback from participants and support networks regarding the company's responsive service, timely provider payments, and ongoing commitment to supporting NDIS participants nationwide.

Orange Plan Management is currently the highest-rated NDIS plan manager in Brisbane and across the whole of Australia, holding a 4.9-star Google rating from more than 50 reviews, making them the highest rating of any established NDIS plan management provider in the country.

The ranking is based on a Google Maps search for“NDIS Plan Management Australia,” limited to providers carrying at least 50 Google reviews, so that every provider compared has a substantial, verifiable track record rather than a handful of ratings. Among those established providers, Orange Plan Management holds the highest average rating, at 4.9 stars.

The result is not limited to Orange Plan Management's home city. The business is not just the highest-rated NDIS plan manager in Brisbane, but also the highest rated across the whole of Australia. A sign of the consistent level of service they provide for participants in every Australian state and territory.

“Being rated the highest of any established NDIS plan manager in the country is something our whole team should be proud of,” said Paul Cobbo, General Manager of Orange Plan Management.“It reflects what our participants tell us matters most - paying their providers on time, always answering the phone, and never leaving anyone waiting. To hold that position not just in Brisbane but right across Australia shows this is about consistency, not luck.”

NDIS plan management handles the payment of provider invoices and the tracking of budgets, so participants can focus on their goals rather than paperwork. Because participants can change plan managers at any time, independent public reviews have become one of the clearest signals of which providers consistently deliver. A 4.9-star rating across more than 50 reviews points to sustained performance over time, not a single strong month.

“Every review reflects a real participant and a real provider we've paid on time,” said Rehan Lowmass, co-founder and Director of Orange Plan Management.“We don't take that trust for granted, and we'll keep working to earn it.”

Orange Plan Management provides independent plan management to NDIS participants and their support networks across Australia, including in Brisbane, Cairns, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

Orange Plan Management is a dedicated NDIS Plan Management provider, providing independent plan management to thousands of NDIS participants across Australia.

About Orange Plan Management

Orange Plan Management is an Australian NDIS plan management provider dedicated to helping participants seamlessly navigate their funding. Combining professional payment administration expertise with over 15 years of lived experience as disability carers, the team provides a fast, responsive, and deeply empathetic service. Built on a foundation of trust and efficiency, Orange Plan Management delivers next-day provider payments to minimize financial stress and ensure productive partnerships, helping hundreds of clients make every day a bit easier.

Press Inquiries

Emma Lowmass

emma [at] com

0448 951 329



3A/11 Donkin St, West End, 4101, QLD