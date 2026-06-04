QBIX Becomes Northbank Technology Group, Marking A New Chapter In ERP Modernization For Northern California Businesses

New brand and website reflect 23 years of Microsoft ERP expertise, a deeper focus on Business Central, and a continued commitment to local, personalized service.

Northbank Technology Group, formerly QBIX, LLC, today announced the launch of its new brand and website at . The rebrand reflects the company's long-standing dedication to helping Northern California businesses modernize their finance, operations, and back-office systems with practical Microsoft technology, personalized service, and senior-level ERP expertise.

Founded in 2003, Northbank Technology Group has spent more than two decades helping small and mid-sized organizations implement, migrate, integrate, and support Microsoft ERP systems. The new brand brings that history forward while more clearly representing the company's current focus of helping regional businesses move from legacy systems such as Microsoft Dynamics GP and Dynamics NAV, and from disconnected operational platforms, to modern cloud ERP solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

The evolution comes at a time when business technology is changing quickly. Cloud ERP, automation, AI-assisted workflows, and connected systems are creating new opportunities for organizations to improve accuracy, reduce manual work, make better use of internal resources, and gain clearer visibility across the business. For many small and mid-sized companies in the region, the challenge is not whether modern tools are available; it is how to use them effectively and find a partner who can translate those tools into practical improvements that fit their business model.

“QBIX has always been built on direct relationships, practical problem solving, and a deep understanding of the businesses we serve,” said Aaron Thomas, Principal and Owner of Northbank Technology Group.“The Northbank name gives us a stronger way to represent who we are today as a Northern California technology partner with decades of Microsoft ERP experience, a local commitment to our clients, and a clear focus on helping businesses modernize without losing the personal service and accountability they depend on.”

The new website is designed to help businesses across Sacramento, the Central Valley, the Bay Area, and the broader Northern California region better understand their options for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, legacy ERP migration, system integration, and ongoing support. It also provides clearer insight into Northbank's approach to consulting, implementation methodology, and long-term partnership.

Unlike large national firms that may rely on rotating teams or triaged support models, Northbank works with clients through a hands-on, relationship-driven approach. Clients work directly with senior experts who understand their systems, their financial processes, and the operational details behind the technology. That local, individualized model remains central to the company's identity under the new brand.

Northbank also recognizes that technology modernization projects require clarity on budgets. As businesses evaluate ERP migrations and cloud investments, predictable project costs are increasingly important. Following discovery and proper scoping, Northbank helps clients pursue implementation and migration paths with clearer expectations, practical planning, and a focus on avoiding costly surprises by providing fixed-fee projects.

For organizations still running legacy platforms, especially Microsoft Dynamics GP, the need to plan ahead is becoming more urgent. Northbank helps businesses evaluate what should move, what should change, and how Business Central can support stronger financial management, integrated operations, automated workflows, and long-term scalability.

“Our clients do not need technology for the sake of technology,” added Thomas.“They need systems that reduce friction, support better decisions, and make the business easier to manage. Whether we are helping a company move from Great Plains to Business Central, connect critical operational systems, or make better use of automation and AI-enabled tools, our goal is the same: build something that works, lasts, and makes sense for the people using it every day.”

The Northbank Technology Group brand is now live, and the company's new website can be found at.

About Northbank Technology Group

Northbank Technology Group is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central partner serving small and mid-sized organizations across Northern California. Formerly known as QBIX, LLC, Northbank helps businesses implement, migrate to, integrate, and get more value from Microsoft ERP solutions.

Founded in 2003, Northbank brings senior-level ERP expertise, financial and operational consulting experience, and hands-on personalized service to organizations that need more than a software vendor. The company specializes in Business Central cloud implementations, legacy system migrations, GP-to-Business Central transitions, integrations, automation, and ongoing support for businesses with real operational complexity.

For more information, visit.

CONTACT: Name: Rita Thomas Email:... Job Title: Co-owner & Operations