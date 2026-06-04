Davidstea Launches Store Expansion Program With New Oshawa Location

June 04, 2026 5:16 PM EDT | Source: DavidsTea Inc.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSXV: DTEA) ("DAVIDsTEA" or the "Company"), a leading tea merchant in North America, announced today the opening of a new store in Oshawa, its sixth in Ontario, re-establishing the brand's presence in Durham Region as part of its continued retail expansion across Canada. The new store deepens DAVIDsTEA's presence in the Greater Toronto Area and brings the full DAVIDsTEA experience to a high-profile, high-traffic market.

The Oshawa opening is in direct response to local demand. The new store will also create local retail employment opportunities, while strengthening DAVIDsTEA's connection to the Durham community.

"There's nothing like the joy of connecting with our community in person, bringing personalized recommendations and in-store tastings, and seeing tea bring people together," said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer of DAVIDsTEA. "Oshawa asked us to come back, and we're proud to bring the full DAVIDsTEA experience home to Durham."

The new location in the Oshawa Centre will feature DAVIDsTEA's full assortment of loose-leaf teas, teaware, and seasonal collections, and will bring a new, full Tea Bar offering, containing exclusive TeaPopTM lemonades, and a dedicated organic matcha menu, including the fan-favourite Organic Cherry Swirl Matcha. Customers will be able to purchase seasonal and limited-edition teas in-store, receive personalized recommendations from DAVIDsTEA Tea Guides, and explore the brand's signature blends in a welcoming, sensory-rich environment.

The Oshawa Centre joins DAVIDsTEA's growing Ontario portfolio of malls, which includes CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Sherway Gardens in Toronto, Limeridge Mall in Hamilton, CF Rideau Centre in Ottawa, and Masonville Place in London, with Square One in Mississauga to open in July 2026. Together, Oshawa and Mississauga mark the next chapter of DAVIDsTEA's Ontario growth - and a deliberate move to bring a refreshed DAVIDsTEA experience to communities with strong customer demand and desire to continue the brand's mission of making Tea Fun and Accessible to All.

Grand Opening Celebration

To celebrate, all DAVIDsTEA stores across Canada will host in-store events on Saturday, June 6, with the Oshawa grand opening in time for the nationwide celebration of National Iced Tea Day.

Highlights include:

Opportunities to win DAVIDsTEA exclusive prizes, Limited-edition gift bags for the first 50 guests who make a purchase, Sampling of fan-favourite iced teas including Mango Fruit Punch and the new summer limited-edition, Watermelon Wave, and In-store events and tastings throughout the month of June, including free tea on June 10 for National Iced Tea Day at all locations.

For store hours, locations, and details on grand opening and National Iced Tea Day events across Canada, visit davidstea and follow @davidstea on social media.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies, over 1,500 convenience stores in Canada and over 900 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 22 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team's passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company's culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.