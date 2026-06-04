Croesus Appoints Patrick Chamberland As Vice-President And Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Croesus, a leader in wealth management technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Chamberland as Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Patrick joins Croesus with a diverse and accomplished background spanning finance, investment management and entrepreneurship. Throughout his career, he has held strategic leadership roles with recognized organizations including Rodeo FX, Walter Capital Management and Cook it, where he contributed to financial strategy, operational growth and organizational transformation initiatives. He has also held positions with organizations including the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Trans-Canada Capital.

His experience across both entrepreneurial and institutional environments will support Croesus as the company continues to scale its operations and accelerate its long-term vision for the future of wealth management technology. In his role, Patrick will oversee financial analysis and planning, strategic projects, organizational efficiency initiatives and administrative services, while supporting Croesus' continued growth strategy and operational objectives.

This appointment comes at a period of sustained momentum for Croesus, marked by continued business growth, ongoing investment in innovation and increasing market recognition across the wealth management industry.

In parallel, the company has recently earned industry recognition for its innovation and leadership in wealth management technology, reinforcing its commitment to helping firms modernize operations while delivering more connected and human-centered client experiences.

“Patrick brings a unique combination of financial rigor, strategic thinking and entrepreneurial perspective,” said Vincent Fraser, President and CEO of Croesus.“His experience supporting high-growth organizations and navigating complex business environments will be a tremendous asset as Croesus continues to accelerate its growth and invest in the future of wealth management technology.”

Over the course of his career, Patrick has developed expertise in finance, investment strategy, risk management and operational transformation.“I'm excited to join Croesus at such an important moment in its evolution,” said Patrick Chamberland.“Croesus has built a strong reputation for innovation and client focus in the wealth management industry. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and helping support its ambitious vision for the future.”

As wealth management firms continue to modernize operations and redefine client engagement expectations, Croesus remains focused on delivering intelligent, scalable, and integrated solutions that help firms simplify complexity, improve efficiency, and strengthen client relationships.

About Croesus

Croesus offers innovative, high-performance, and secure wealth management solutions, including portfolio management systems, portfolio rebalancing tools, AI-based video reporting, and application programming interfaces (APIs). These solutions empower wealth management professionals to enhance their productivity, strengthen client relationships, make informed decisions, and optimize the management of their assets under management. Croesus's mission is to provide a superior experience to its clients, users, partners, and employees and to positively impact the community. With more than 250 employees in its Toronto and Montréal offices, Croesus has won several industry awards for being a high-quality solution provider and an outstanding employer.

Contact

Frédéric Le Bouar

Director of Product Marketing and Business Promotion

Croesus

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1-855-243-6101

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at