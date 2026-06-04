Qtum Expands Into AI Infrastructure With Qtum.Ai Text‐To‐Video And Unified AI Router

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A long‐running Bitcoin‐based smart contract platform evolves into a modern AI and compute ecosystem

Singapore, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qtum Foundation- Qtum today announced the expansion of its ecosystem with Qtum, a text‐to‐video generation platform, and the upcoming Qtum AI Router, a unified inference layer designed to provide efficient access to multiple AI models. Together, these services position Qtum as a blockchain‐supported AI infrastructure network built on a stable, long‐running Proof‐of‐Stake blockchain that has operated continuously since 2017.







Qtum's approach combines its Bitcoin‐based UTXO architecture, EVM‐compatible smart contracts, and a reliable, production‐ready blockchain with modern AI tooling, GPU compute, and creator‐focused workflows. The result is an ecosystem that spans blockchain infrastructure, decentralized compute, and AI generation tools under a single brand.

Text‐to‐Video for Creators and Developers

Qtum provides cinematic text‐to‐video generation using models such as Seedance 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0 and HappyHorse. The platform is designed for creators, developers, and businesses seeking high‐quality AI video without subscription barriers.

Key characteristics include:



No credit card required

No recurring subscription

No token packs or prepaid bundles

Pay‐as‐you‐go usage

No data harvesting or model training on user content

No cookies, tracking pixels, or ad‐retargeting

Authentication via MetaMask Snap or Google login 500 Free tokens

This model removes common friction points in AI services, including subscription lock‐in, credit‐card anxiety, and persistent marketing emails. Users can generate videos without entering financial information or committing to monthly plans.

Qtum AI Router: A Unified Inference Layer

Beta Launching will be the Qtum AI Router to provide a unified API for routing requests across multiple AI models. Similar in concept to OpenRouter, the service will support:



AI model routing

Multi‐model inference

Distributed GPU compute

Low‐latency request handling

AI orchestration and workflow integration Agent‐compatible infrastructure

The Router is designed to support developers building AI agents, automation tools, and multi‐model applications. ClawBot users will find this simple to work with.

A Blockchain With Long‐Term Reliability

Qtum's blockchain has operated since 2017 with no downtime, offering a stability profile uncommon in the industry. The network combines:



Bitcoin‐based UTXO security

EVM‐compatible smart contracts

Proof‐of‐Stake consensus

Enterprise‐grade reliability

Consistent uptime across seven years of operation 50 Core updates over 8 years

This reliability is central to Qtum's positioning as an AI compute network. AI services require predictable, uninterrupted operation - a requirement Qtum's blockchain has demonstrated over years of production use.

A Unified Ecosystem: Blockchain + AI + Compute

The Qtum ecosystem now spans:



Qtum blockchain - a long‐running, stable, Bitcoin‐based smart contract platform

Qtum - AI video generation for creators and businesses

Qtum AI Router - unified inference routing for multi‐model AI

Qtum Ally - a desktop AI agent integrating multiple LLMs GPU infrastructure - powering inference and generation workloads

This positions Qtum as a hybrid blockchain and AI infrastructure network, supporting decentralized compute, creator tools, and useful Web3 applications.

About Qtum

Qtum is a Proof‐of‐Stake blockchain that combines Bitcoin's UTXO model with Ethereum‐compatible smart contracts. Launched in 2017, Qtum has maintained uninterrupted network operation for over seven years. Today, Qtum is expanding into AI infrastructure, GPU compute, and creator‐focused tooling through Qtum and the Qtum AI Router.

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