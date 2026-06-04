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Emergency Dental Of America Opens Its Doors In New Orleans At 1319 Amelia St.
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A toothache rarely waits for a convenient moment. It tends to
show up on a weekend, late at night, or in the middle of a busy workday when there's no time to spare.
Emergency Dental of New Orleans, now open at 1319 Amelia St, was built for exactly those times. It's the
23rd Emergency Dental of America office and the newest, bringing same-day treatment, walk-in visits,
and weekend hours to patients across southern Louisiana.
Care That Fits Real Life
When pain starts getting in the way of sleep, work, or a normal day, waiting weeks for an appointment
isn't an option. Emergency Dental of New Orleans is set up to see patients promptly, whether they call
ahead or simply walk in. Every visit begins with a full exam and an explanation of the dental issue, so
patients understand their options and can choose a treatment plan that feels right for them. We're upfront
about all treatment options, so no one must decide in the dark or feel uninformed.
Technology That Gets Patients Answers Sooner
The office uses digital X-rays, cone beam imaging (CBCT), and intraoral scanners to capture a full 3D
image of the patient's teeth and bone structure - allowing the team to diagnose problems that would
otherwise be missed by traditional imaging technology. This cutting-edge equipment, coupled with
leading-edge AI diagnostic tools, lets our team pinpoint the problem faster and show patients what we're
seeing on screen, so there's less guesswork and less time spent waiting for answers. Patients get a clear
picture of their own mouth, allowing us to begin treatment right away.
Emergency Dental of New Orleans also introduces two AI tools now deployed across all Emergency Dental
of America offices in partnership with VIDEA. VIDEA Voice Notes handles clinical documentation through
AI-powered transcription, allowing doctors to spend more time chairside with patients while keeping
clinical notes more consistent from visit to visit. Detect AI adds deeper diagnostic insight right at the chair,
using AI to highlight potential problem areas in real time so doctors can spot and explain concerns while
the patient is still in the room. Together, these tools help deliver an exceptional clinical experience at every
step of the patient journey.
Still Growing, Still Close to Home
Emergency Dental of America has cared for patients in 23 offices across 16 states. Every new location
comes down to one goal: making optimal dental care easier to reach when people need it most. We're glad
to be part of the New Orleans community, and we look forward to welcoming neighbors through our doors
- whether they've booked ahead or just stopped in.
Visit Emergency Dental of New Orleans
The office is now open for both scheduled appointments and walk-ins. To book a visit, schedule online or
call (504) 533-0911. For urgent dental needs, walk-ins are always welcome.
Address: 1319 Amelia St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Phone: (504) 533-0911
Website: emergencydentalofneworleans
Instagram: @emergencydentalofamerica
Facebook: facebook/emergencydentalofamerica
“Care guides us. Purpose fuels us. Service fulfills us.
show up on a weekend, late at night, or in the middle of a busy workday when there's no time to spare.
Emergency Dental of New Orleans, now open at 1319 Amelia St, was built for exactly those times. It's the
23rd Emergency Dental of America office and the newest, bringing same-day treatment, walk-in visits,
and weekend hours to patients across southern Louisiana.
Care That Fits Real Life
When pain starts getting in the way of sleep, work, or a normal day, waiting weeks for an appointment
isn't an option. Emergency Dental of New Orleans is set up to see patients promptly, whether they call
ahead or simply walk in. Every visit begins with a full exam and an explanation of the dental issue, so
patients understand their options and can choose a treatment plan that feels right for them. We're upfront
about all treatment options, so no one must decide in the dark or feel uninformed.
Technology That Gets Patients Answers Sooner
The office uses digital X-rays, cone beam imaging (CBCT), and intraoral scanners to capture a full 3D
image of the patient's teeth and bone structure - allowing the team to diagnose problems that would
otherwise be missed by traditional imaging technology. This cutting-edge equipment, coupled with
leading-edge AI diagnostic tools, lets our team pinpoint the problem faster and show patients what we're
seeing on screen, so there's less guesswork and less time spent waiting for answers. Patients get a clear
picture of their own mouth, allowing us to begin treatment right away.
Emergency Dental of New Orleans also introduces two AI tools now deployed across all Emergency Dental
of America offices in partnership with VIDEA. VIDEA Voice Notes handles clinical documentation through
AI-powered transcription, allowing doctors to spend more time chairside with patients while keeping
clinical notes more consistent from visit to visit. Detect AI adds deeper diagnostic insight right at the chair,
using AI to highlight potential problem areas in real time so doctors can spot and explain concerns while
the patient is still in the room. Together, these tools help deliver an exceptional clinical experience at every
step of the patient journey.
Still Growing, Still Close to Home
Emergency Dental of America has cared for patients in 23 offices across 16 states. Every new location
comes down to one goal: making optimal dental care easier to reach when people need it most. We're glad
to be part of the New Orleans community, and we look forward to welcoming neighbors through our doors
- whether they've booked ahead or just stopped in.
Visit Emergency Dental of New Orleans
The office is now open for both scheduled appointments and walk-ins. To book a visit, schedule online or
call (504) 533-0911. For urgent dental needs, walk-ins are always welcome.
Address: 1319 Amelia St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Phone: (504) 533-0911
Website: emergencydentalofneworleans
Instagram: @emergencydentalofamerica
Facebook: facebook/emergencydentalofamerica
“Care guides us. Purpose fuels us. Service fulfills us.
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