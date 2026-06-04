MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SEC Announces New Members of Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee

June 04, 2026 4:18 PM EDT | Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced five new members of the Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. The new members were appointed to four-year terms and will join the 15 current Commission-appointed committee members.

“I thank the new members for their willingness to serve on the advisory committee, which plays an important role in advising the Commission in our work to facilitate capital formation for entrepreneurs across the country,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins.“I am grateful that the SEC will benefit from these new members' collective experiences and look forward to continuing to work with current members to improve pathways and access to capital for small businesses in the private and public markets.”

The new Commission-appointed committee members are:

Anya Coverman – President and CEO, Institute for Portfolio Alternatives; Washington, D.C. Joseph Lucosky – Managing Partner, Lucosky Brookman LLP; Woodbridge, NJ Andrew Prystai – CEO and Co-Founder, EventVesta; Omaha, NE Rodrigo Seira – Partner, Cooley LLP; Miami, FL Erik Syvertsen – Head of Asset Management and Chief Legal Officer, AngelList; New York, NY

In addition to the 15 appointed members, the current committee members include three non-voting members appointed by the SEC's Investor Advocate, the North American Securities Administrators Association, and the Small Business Administration. The committee also has an observer appointed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

The committee provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, including smaller public companies. Committee members represent a broad spectrum of entrepreneurs, investors, and advisers who work with early-stage private companies and smaller public companies. Additional information about the committee, its members, and prior meeting materials is available on the Committee webpage.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest